HIgh-voltage superjunction MOSFETs tailored for resonant supply topologies

For SMPS designs in industrial applications, recent technology trends include the need for high efficiency and power density as well as increased bus voltages. This triggers the need for power devices with 650 V breakdown voltage. With its 650 V CoolMOS CFD7 product family Infineon Technologies AG meets these demands. The devices are best suited for resonant topologies in soft-switching applications like telecom, server, solar and off-board EV-charging.

Extending the voltage range of the renowned CoolMOS CFD7 family the 650 V device succeeds the CoolMOS CFD2. The added 650 V products match LLC and zero-voltage-switching phase-shift full-bridge topologies in which they are delivering numerous advantages compared to previous generations. The additional 50 V breakdown voltage, an integrated fast body diode, and improved switching performance make the product family a perfect fit for contemporary designs. Very low reverse-recovery charge and excellent thermal behavior add to the benefits.

The switching losses, as well as RDS(on) dependency over-temperature, are significantly reduced. The product family provides very good hard-commutation ruggedness. Thanks to the improved gate charge (Q g ) and the fast switching performance, the 650 V CoolMOS CFD7 family increases efficiency over the whole load range. In the primarily targeted SMPS application, these MOSFETs provide outstanding light-load and improved full-load efficiency compared to the competition. Furthermore, the best-in-class R DS(on) enables customers to increase the power density level of SMPS at a competitive price.

The 650 V CoolMOS CFD7 in TO-220, TO-247, and TO-247 4-pin packages can be ordered now.