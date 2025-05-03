High-voltage unit achieves 10 ppm regulation for electron microscopy needs

XP Power delivers ultra-low noise power that is ideally suited for a wide range of noise-sensitive scientific applications. The new HRF15 will be used in areas such as mass spectrometry, scanning electron microscopes, electron beam, capillary electrophoresis, x-rays, and more.

Analytical instruments that require the ultimate precision are often sensitive to electrical supply noise and drift. The HRF15 is a precision high-voltage DC-DC converter that can deliver voltages up to 15kV with excellent load and line regulation and low drift and ripple.

As standard, the single output voltages can be specified as 10kV, 12kV, and 15kV, with other voltages available upon request. Each unit can deliver 15W of power from a +24VDC input, and the output rail is fully adjustable from 0-100%.

Intended for use where precise power is essential, units in the HRF15 series offer output ripple values as low as 0.001% and stability of 10ppm/hr (25ppm/8 hrs) with a temperature coefficient of just 25ppm/°C. Therefore, the HRF15 units ensure consistent results, even where ambient temperature may fluctuate.

Line and load regulation are both capable of achieving 10ppm, which offers superior performance in load-dependent applications and situations where the supply voltage may fluctuate. Both the output current and voltage are regulated, and both are programmable from 0-100%, allowing a wide range of loads to be catered for.

Additionally, voltage and current monitoring and control are included, as are short-circuit and overload protections.

Despite the flexibility and precision, HRF15 units are housed in a small metal case measuring just 162 x 72.4 x 33mm (6.4” x 2.85” x 1.3”) and weighing 465g (1.03lb) approx. Input and controls are via a Dsub 15 connector mounted within the case.

Units are fully certified for UL61010 and UL62368 for safety and can work at ambient temperatures up to +50°C.

The HRF15 offers flexibility, advanced functionality, precise technical specifications, and comprehensive safety approvals, thereby allowing it to be integrated into a wide range of high-voltage applications in analytical instruments and semiconductor fabrication equipment.

The units are available direct from XP Power with a 3-year warranty.