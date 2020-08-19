Higher-frequency right-angled SMA connectors

To further expand its range of higher frequency IP rated cable assemblies, GradConn has introduced new 6 GHz right-angled SMA connectors to the Nautilus product line up.

A first to market product, this gives engineers even more options when looking for water and dust-proof coaxial connections in their designs, with new 6 Ghz capabilities catering for the latest technology trends such as 5G and IOT applications.

SMA right-angle configurations can really help with placement in some designs where the position of other components make it difficult to route a standard straight cable. “Providing flexibility for our customers with a wealth of product choice has always been one of our key objectives,” said Andy Hamlin, Global Sales and Distribution Manager. “Combined with our expertise in the market with IP-rated cable assemblies, Nautilus will remain at the forefront with new and innovative configurations that are suitable for a wide range of applications as we continue to develop the range.”

In addition to the right-angle SMA connector which is available in standard and reverse polarity variants, a new rear mounted, 6GHz reverse polarity N Type bulkhead jack has also joined the Nautilus line up.

GradConn

www.gradconn.com