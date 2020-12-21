Highly flexible VNA cables support frequencies to 70 GHz

New highly flexible VNA test cables display excellent electrical properties such as exceptional phase stability of ±6° at 50 GHz and ±8° at 70 GHz with flexure, as well as VSWR of 1.3:1 at 50 GHz and 1.4:1 at 70 GHz. The new 50 GHz assemblies are terminated with 2.4-mm connectors while the 70 GHz assemblies utilize 1.85-mm connectors. The braided, stainless steel armoring surrounding the coax provides a rugged yet flexible cable with a flex life exceeding 100,000 cycles, making these test cables ideal for use in precise bench top testing, semiconductor probe testing, and lab/production testing where the requirement for a durable, yet highly flexible cable solution is a must.

These new VNA test cables are terminated with rugged, stainless-steel connectors that provide up to 5,000 mating cycles when attached with proper care. Both 50 GHz and 70 GHz versions are offered with NMD-style connectors which are often used on test sets and network analyzers. Additionally, the flexibility of these cables makes it easier and safer to test a Device Under Test (DUT). Swept right-angle 2.4-mm and 1.85-mm connector options allow these cables to fit into tight spaces and reduce the length of cable which is required in many applications.

“These new VNA test cables not only offer performance up to 70 GHz, but they can also withstand 100,000 flexure cycles while still exhibiting excellent phase stability and amplitude to the given frequency. Furthermore, these assemblies are all in-stock to address our customers’ urgent product needs,” said Steve Ellis, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack’s high flexibility VNA test cables are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

