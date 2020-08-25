Webinar: Highly Integrated Front End Simplifies Design for 36V+ Battery Packs – September 22

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Next generation Lithium-ion battery designs need a battery management platform more capable than in the past without increasing in size. An integrated battery front end IC can solve integration requirements for 36V+ batteries by bringing state-of-the-art analog protection, monitoring, reporting and balancing circuits into a single device. Watch this webinar to see how ISL94216 enables safe, rapid battery development and eliminates many BOM selections to reduce PCB size through integration. Many PCB verification and test challenges are now pre-addressed at the

IC level.

Attendees of this webinar will learn to:

Address common battery design challenges

See the value of high integration and robust testing for 36V+ designs

Understand the new requirements, features and expectations for modern battery management

Featured Speakers:

Tad Keeley

Senior Product Marketing Manager

Renesas Electronics

Lee Teschler

Executive Editor, Moderator

EE World

