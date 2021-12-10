Power rating of space-saving hybrid FPC/FFC connector increased

Hirose has developed a new hybrid flexible printed circuit (FPC) / flat flexible connector (FFC) that offers significant space-savings compared to competing products with the same permissible current. With a combination of power contacts capable of handling 12 and 0.5 A signal contacts, the TF43SW Series hybrid connector features a height of only 1.2 mm, mounting depth of 4.0 mm. The TF43SW Series is suitable for use with FPC/FFC standard thickness of 0.3 mm (±0.03 mm). The TF43SW Series has 66 contacts (positions) with a 0.5 mm pitch and length of 47.88 mm.

A unique contact actuator design features retention tabs preventing unintended actuator separation. The retention tabs surround the actuator axle and hooks onto the cavity, preventing the actuator from opening. The actuator retention tabs, combined with a 2-point contact design, enhance the reliability and robustness of the TF43SW Series.

The TF43SW Series also offers solder wicking prevention via nickel barrier plating.

“The TF43SW delivers space-savings of up to 22.9% versus comparable connectors on the market,” said Mark Kojak, VP of Sales and Marketing for Hirose Electric USA. “The hybrid FPC/FFC is ideal for a wide range of space-constrained applications that require both high power and signal capability.”

The compact TF43SW Series connector is commonly used in portable and consumer electronic applications including smart TVs, notebooks and tablets, gaming systems, HDD and optical pickups, as well as office equipment, medical devices and industrial machinery.