Hirose partners with Amphenol on release of ix Industrial connector

Hirose has developed a partnership with Amphenol on the release of ix Industrial connectors. The ix Industrial is an ideal connection solution for factory and process automation, machine to machine communication, robotics, sensors, human interface devices and other devices needing Ethernet IIoT connectivity in an automated industrial environment due to its rugged, EMC resistant IEC 61076-3-124 design and Cat.6A high speed performance.

Since its release in 2017, the ix Industrial has been used in a variety of industrial markets such as factory automation, robotics and machine vision.

The ix Industrial has been adopted by several big industrial customers due to its space-saving and durable Ethernet connection design for smart factory equipment including servodrives and robot controllers.

In the machine vision market, the ix Industrial has been certified as a GigE Vision standard connector. This global interface standard developed by the Automated Image Association (AIA) is a widely adopted interface standard for Ethernet (IEEE 802.3) communication standards.

Furthermore an ix Industrial adapter by Fluke Networks is also available. The adapter is used by cable makers and installation contractors to test whether LAN cables satisfy Ethernet signal transmission.

The ix Industrial has already established a track record of success in the industrial market and Hirose aims to continue to expand its use as a standard Ethernet connector in a wide array of industrial devices and equipment.

Hirose’s ix Industrial, while already compatible with development partner Harting’s ix Industrial connector, is also intermatable with Amphenol’s ix Industrial interface. By providing a cutting-edge product through the cooperation of major connection technology partners, Hirose continues to strive to meet the needs for a new miniaturized standard Ethernet connector in Industry 4.0.

Hirose Electric

www.hirose.com