Hirose reduces pitch of miniature back flip FPC connector

Hirose has launched a new miniature back flip flexible printed circuit (FPC) connector that further reduces PCB mounting area requirements in portable and consumer electronics. Featuring a reduced pitch of only 0.35 mm, 0.9 mm height, and 3.0 mm mounting depth, the TF42 Series combines small size with superior retention force. The unique back flip design provides a superior FPC retention force compared to front flip connectors.

With the back flip design, the actuator is closed and protected before being mounted to the PCB board, and the contact gap for FPC insertion is secured regardless of actuator operation. A side catcher simplifies installation by temporarily providing stable FPC retention for easy and accurate FPC positioning. An over-mold design ensures no contacts are exposed on the bottom side of the connector when installing. Offering PCB design flexibility, the board area under the connector is available for PCB traces.

The TP42 Series has an FPC retention force in horizontal position of 11.7 N and a 11 N retention force in the vertical position.

“Compared to front flip connectors, the TF42 Series back flip connector offers a higher retention force and exceptional protection during installation. When a front flip FPC is pulled vertically, the actuator can be easily opened and damaged. The TF42 back flip FPC actuator exhibits superior retention force with an 80% improvement in retention force over a comparable front flip connector when pulled vertically,” said Mark Kojak, VP of Sales and Marketing for Hirose Electric USA.

The compact TF42 Series FPC connector is ideal for a wide range of portable and consumer electronic applications including smart phones, action cameras and video recorders, notebooks and tablets, smart home devices like AI speakers and security camera doorbells, portable music players, handheld gaming systems, and medical devices that experience shock and vibration.

The TF42 Series is available in several contact positions including 16, 22 and 24. The TF13 is designed for volume manufacturing, as it is compatible for vacuum pick up. Solder wicking is prevented via a nickel barrier.