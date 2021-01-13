Hirose showcases smaller, faster, better connector solutions at CES 2021

Most consumer electronic trends have been consistent for the past decade. Smaller devices with increased functionality wrapped up in rugged and durable package. Hirose continues to support these trends with new connector solutions that enable smaller, faster and better devices in portable/wearable, smart home and automotive markets.

Hirose is introducing four products at CES 2021:

The miniature FH72 Series FPC connector features a unique single action lock for a higher retention force and faster installation time to reduce overall costs. The FH72 series is currently available through authorized distribution partners.

The BM56 series is a multi-RF board-to-board connector that is double shielded for superior performance. The BM56 series will be available in 2021.

Designed for high temp application up to 125°, the FH69 series back flip FFC/FPC connector features an independent two point (top and bottom) contact for ultra-reliability. The FH69 series will be available in 2021.

The ZH05 series is a compact 0.5 mm tab, 2 mm pitch, board-to-board connector with 125° heat resistance for high-heat automotive powertrains. The ZH05 series will be available in 2021.

“Hirose continues to develop innovative products that solve application challenges and serve industry trends,” said Mark Kojak, VP of Sales and Marketing for Hirose Electric USA. “As a global company, we are proud to work with our customers to develop new and innovative products that meet and exceed their needs.”

