HMI high-resolution display accommodates IIoT

Switches Unlimited has announced the release of Weintek's new cMT3108XH HMI 1280 x 800 LCD with 10.1in WVA Display with high resolution and added screen space. Tailored for IIoT scenarios, Weintek's cMT X Smart HMI has been providing reliable smart monitoring, system integration, and cloud solutions for customers worldwide. Weintek has now introduced the new cMT3108XH, a 10.1in cMT X Advanced HMI, and a complement to cMT3102X.

The new Weintek cMT3108XH features a thin bezel design allowing for added screen space. The high-resolution 1280 x 800 LCD with a wide viewing angle (WVA, 89° all-around) delivers a superior viewing experience. The quad-core CPU, 4GB Flash, and 1GB RAM overcome the most demanding multi-tasking challenges.

The cMT3108XH hosts a full suite of connectivity options, including dual Ethernet ports, WiFi expansion with M02, and all the serial port options (RS232 2W/4W, RS485 2W/4W, SIEMENS MPI, CAN Bus) — making it an easy fit in all types of applications. As manufacturing transitions from traditional automation to smart manufacturing, demands for high-performance HMI are on the increase. The cMT3108XH, with its advanced features and capabilities, is the perfect companion to help facilitate that transformation.

Highlights include: 10.1in 1280 x 800 Wide Viewing Angle LCD, LED Backlight; Built-in 4GB Flash Memory and RTC; COM2 and COM3 RS-485 2W support MPI 187.5K; Fan-less Cooling System; PCB coating process ensures high reliability to resist corrosion in harsh environments; Built-in Power Isolation; Compatible with M02 WiFi Expansion Module that supports wireless communication.