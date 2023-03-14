Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

HMI high-resolution display accommodates IIoT

By

Switches Unlimited has announced the release of Weintek’s new cMT3108XH HMI 1280 x 800 LCD with 10.1in WVA Display with high resolution and added screen space. Tailored for IIoT scenarios, Weintek’s cMT X Smart HMI has been providing reliable smart monitoring, system integration, and cloud solutions for customers worldwide. Weintek has now introduced the new cMT3108XH, a 10.1in cMT X Advanced HMI, and a complement to cMT3102X.
 
The new Weintek cMT3108XH features a thin bezel design allowing for added screen space. The high-resolution 1280 x 800 LCD with a wide viewing angle (WVA, 89° all-around) delivers a superior viewing experience. The quad-core CPU, 4GB Flash, and 1GB RAM overcome the most demanding multi-tasking challenges.
 
The cMT3108XH hosts a full suite of connectivity options, including dual Ethernet ports, WiFi expansion with M02, and all the serial port options (RS232 2W/4W, RS485 2W/4W, SIEMENS MPI, CAN Bus) — making it an easy fit in all types of applications. As manufacturing transitions from traditional automation to smart manufacturing, demands for high-performance HMI are on the increase. The cMT3108XH, with its advanced features and capabilities, is the perfect companion to help facilitate that transformation.
 
Highlights include: 10.1in 1280 x 800 Wide Viewing Angle LCD, LED Backlight; Built-in 4GB Flash Memory and RTC; COM2 and COM3 RS-485 2W support MPI 187.5K; Fan-less Cooling System; PCB coating process ensures high reliability to resist corrosion in harsh environments; Built-in Power Isolation; Compatible with M02 WiFi Expansion Module that supports wireless communication.
 

As a franchised distributor, Switches Unlimited supplies Hammond Manufacturing’s complete lines of Mild Steel, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, and Non-Metallic Enclosures as well as Modular-Freestanding and Operator Interface Enclosures.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy