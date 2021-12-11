Holo Industries to demonstrate germ-free Holographic Touch at innovation summit

Holo Industries will be showcasing its Holographic Touch contactless, germ-free user interface during the Self-Service Innovation Summit at Florida’s Diplomat Resort on December 14. Holographic Touch is a proprietary solution consisting of holographic plates, sensors and Holo Industries’ software and hardware components. With this technology, users can safely touch, pinch, scroll and spin any image — even sign their name — effortlessly in mid-air. The static holographic image or video is clear and precise, and Holo’s UI (user interface), provides an impressive 50 msec response time with zero latency.

“The SSI Summit is an ideal venue to showcase the capabilities of this disruptive new technology in applications such as ATMs, banking, airport, hospital and hotel check-in terminals, supermarket check-out counters, germ-free restaurant menus and self-service vending machines. We’re also pleased our customers and technology partners could join us and participate in our panel discussion featuring customers, and our manufacturing and technology partners,” said Holo Industries’ CEO Glenn ImObersteg.

Glenn ImObersteg will be moderating the panel discussion “Germ-Free, Contactless and Beyond” at the SSI Summit on Thursday, December 16, at 10:00 AM EDT.

COVID-19 boosted awareness about sanitation and the importance of contactless self-service technologies. This panel will discuss the deployment of Holographic Touch currently being used in their hotels, banks and other venues, and the benefits to customers and employees — beyond germ-free interaction — to point-of-sale and other customer-facing applications.

Panelists:

Bruno Carpreau | Director of Product Management | Mastercard

Graeme Jones | Human-Machine Interface Architect | Jabil

Anthony Uhrick | North American Sales Manager | Neonode

Kazuhiro Yamamoto | Chief Global Strategist | Asukanet Co.

Dr. Nima Ziraknejad | Founder & CEO | NZ Technologies

Holo Industries manufactures and distributes Holographic Touch products in sizes ranging from 50 mm (2 in. x 2 in.) to 1,050 mm (42 in. x 42 in.). Holo Industries’ products are available as:

Modular Kits (including holographic plates, optical components, sensors and proprietary software).

Turnkey Prototypes and Demos (in plastic enclosures or as industrial metal; for elevator, counter or kiosk inserts).

Plastic or Glass Holographic plates manufactured by their technology partner, ASKA3D.

For more information on ASKA3D, visit ASKA3D.com/en