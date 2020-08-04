Altitude simulation chamber facilitates environmental testing

A multi-functional altitude simulation system called MEDAS helps vehicle and engine manufacturers decrease development and testing timeframes.

The MEDAS system is a compact altitude simulator that supplies the correct atmospheric conditions to reproduce a wide range of environmental scenarios. It is suited for a variety of testing applications, including calibration, durability, and road to rig testing. The patented technology inside the MEDAS allows accurate, dynamic changes to the simulated atmosphere. Additionally, it has a compact design allowing it to move from test cell to test cell and can be used for testing ranging from component to vehicle level.

“MEDAS allows customers to develop and test their powertrains more efficiently without costly altitude chambers or vehicle transportation to different climates and altitudes,” said Rick Rooney, director of technical marketing, HORIBA Automotive Test Systems.

The MEDAS system when combined with a HORIBA TITAN powertrain or VULCAN chassis dynamometer and STARS test automation complete road to rig testing from the real or virtual worlds can be accomplished inside the test cell.

HORIBA’s MEDAS can test components and vehicles from passenger cars to commercial vehicles and non-road mobile machinery with engine mass flows up to 5000 kg/h, simulating altitude up to 5000 meters. Additional options are available including temperature and humidity modules for full temperature and humidity conditioning to reproduce real-world conditions – increasing laboratory testing capabilities.

HORIBA Automotive Test Systems, 5900 Hines Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108, (248) 689-9000, https://www.horiba.com/en_en/