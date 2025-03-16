Hot swap controller withstands 100 V transients for 500 milliseconds

Infineon Technologies AG expands its XDP digital protection product family with the XDP711-001, a 48 V wide input voltage range digital hot swap controller with a programmable safe operating area (SOA) control designed for high-power AI servers. The controller will provide superior input and output voltage monitoring and reporting of ≤0.4 percent and system input current monitoring and reporting of ≤ 0.75 percent accuracy at full ADC range, enhancing the system’s fault detection and reporting accuracy.

The XDP711-001 hot swap controller features pulsed SOA current control technology for safer turn-on in systems with non-optimal field-effect transistors (FETs) – for a lower system bill-of-material (BOM) cost. This new member of the XDP product family is tailored to drive multiple MOSFETs in parallel, supporting high-power designs, which is becoming a key requirement for AI servers.

The XDP711-001 employs a three-block architecture that combines high-precision telemetry for monitoring and fault detection, digital SOA control optimized for power MOSFETs, and high-current integrated gate drivers capable of driving up to eight n-channel power MOSFETs, thus allowing designs of 4 kW, 6 kW, and 8 kW Power Delivery Boards (PDB). The new hot swap controller can operate within an expansive 7 V to 80 V input voltage range and can withstand transients up to 100 V for 500 milliseconds, delivering input power monitoring and reporting of ≤1.15 percent accuracy. It features high-speed PMBus compliant active monitoring for enhanced system reliability. A programmable gate shutdown during severe overcurrent (SOC) ensures robust shutdown operation within just 1 microsecond. Additional features include IMON, PMON as well as surge immunity, which ensures higher system availability. Moreover, the fully digital operating mode minimizes the need for external components, thus offering a compact solution and making it an optimal fit for space-constrained designs in a cost-effective way.

With options for external FET selection and one-time programming (OTP), the XDP711-001 offers flexibility for programming faults and warnings detection as well as de-glitch timers for various usage models. Its analog-assisted digital mode (AADM) offers backward compatibility with legacy analog hot swap controllers.

The XDP711-001 hot swap and system monitoring controller IC is available in a VQFN-29 6mm x 6mm package. It can be officially ordered mid of 2025. More information is available at the Infineon booth at 2025 APEC (March 16-20) in Atlanta, GA.