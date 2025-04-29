How 5G network slicing works: part 1

Network slicing, which makes private networks possible, provides enterprises with dedicated network resources. It works by interacting with a set of network functions.

The 3GPP defines network slicing as a core 5G feature. It partitions a single physical network into multiple virtual network slices. Each slice operates as an independent end-to-end network optimized for specific applications and services.

This part reviews the key functionality and features of 5G network slicing, highlighting how the technology enables operators to deploy, modify, and scale virtual networks rapidly. It also explores different 5G slicing techniques and connectivity models, from static and dynamic slicing to Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC), and Reduced Capability (RedCap). Part 2 will discuss the protocols and how they work.

Key functionality and features

In Figure 1, 5G network slicing enables public and private operators to divide a single network into multiple virtual layers, each customized to meet specific service-level agreements (SLAs) and key performance indicators (KPIs) such as connectivity, speed, and capacity. This flexibility lets operators optimize network resources based on application demands.

Speed-related KPIs span peak data rates, average throughput, and latency, directly impacting network responsiveness and performance. Notably, coverage is determined by the radio access network (RAN) and small cell deployment rather than by slicing.

Each isolated network slice is secured by cellular encryption and authentication protocols such as Authentication and Key Agreement (5G-AKA), Extensible Authentication Protocol for 5G-AKA (EAP-AKA), and Subscription Concealed Identifier (SUCI). These protocols protect data integrity, ensure confidentiality, and facilitate seamless user authentication. Additionally, Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) may be used to encrypt control plane communications and secure inter-network traffic.

Operators can strengthen security by integrating network slicing-specific firewalls, zero-trust architectures, and AI-driven threat detection for dynamic, real-time protection against evolving cyber threats.

Scalable, flexible, and application-specific

5G network slicing moves the telecommunications industry beyond the one-size-fits-all approach of LTE and previous cellular generations. It leverages software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) to enable greater flexibility, automation, and resource efficiency.

5G network slicing facilitates the rapid deployment, modification, and scaling of virtual networks to meet real-time demands without continuously upgrading, replacing, or expanding physical infrastructure. In Figure 2, network slicing enables operators to create customized service tiers and pricing models for specific industries.

Mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and private network operators use network slicing to deliver scalable, flexible service offerings. For example, they can allocate dedicated slices to hospitals requiring URLLC for remote surgery, a lower-bandwidth slice for doctor-patient communications, and another for internal data transfers. Financial institutions can similarly leverage high-security slices for real-time encrypted transactions, a separate slice for AI-driven fraud detection, and another for high-frequency trading, where minimal latency is critical.

Automotive manufacturers can allocate separate slices for voice and video calls, in-vehicle entertainment, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for autonomous driving. Lastly, smart factories can deploy dedicated slices for industrial automation, remote monitoring, voice communications, and real-time robotics control, ensuring each function meets target KPIs without interference.

Static and dynamic network slicing

Static network slicing allocates dedicated resources to each instance, maintaining maximum performance for mission-critical applications. In contrast, dynamic slicing optimizes efficiency and balances performance by adjusting resource allocation in real time.

Dynamic network slicing lets enterprises create and tear down network slices in response to changing demand, ensuring efficient resource utilization without major infrastructure modifications. Importantly, network slicing facilitates seamless reconfiguration, allowing enterprises to switch between static and dynamic slicing and adjust configurations with minimal coding or infrastructure changes.

In Figure 3, 5G network slicing spans the RAN, edge, transport, and virtualized core, supporting multiple 5G connectivity standards, including:

eMBB: enables high-bandwidth applications such as video streaming, gaming, and virtual and extended reality. Optimized for data-heavy 5G use cases, eMBB delivers fast, reliable internet access while managing the massive traffic generated by bandwidth-intensive services.

URLLC: Provides ultra-low latency and high reliability for autonomous driving, telemedicine, and industrial automation applications. By leveraging mobile edge computing (MEC), URLLC network slicing enables real-time data exchange with latencies as low as 1 msec for mission-critical tasks.

Massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC): facilitates large-scale 5G IoT deployments, connecting low-power devices with minimal data requirements. This standard is ideal for smart cities, environmental monitoring, and various types of connected infrastructure.

RedCap: supports low-power, mid-tier IoT devices that don’t require the high throughput of eMBB, the massive device density of mMTC, or the ultra-low latency of URLLC. Designed for industrial sensors, wearables, and logistics tracking applications, moderate-bandwidth RedCap balances power efficiency and connectivity while operating within a simplified 5G framework.

Summary

5G network slicing partitions a single physical network into multiple virtual networks, enabling operators to support application-specific SLAs and meet different performance KPIs. Static and dynamic slicing spans all major 5G standards, from eMBB and URLLC to mMTC and RedCap.

