How Amazon Sidewalk differs from Wi-Fi, cellular, and LoRaWAN networks

Amazon Sidewalk uses 900 MHz to send low-bitrate messages to IoT devices. It has a more extended range than Wi-Fi and requires no base stations.

Amazon Sidewalk is a free community network that provides secure, reliable connectivity for smart IoT devices. This low-bandwidth, low-power network leverages sub-GHz frequencies to transmit small data packets over distances of up to half a mile (approximately 800 meters) under optimal conditions. Participating Amazon devices, known as Sidewalk Bridges, allocate limited bandwidth to create and extend the network.



This article reviews Amazon Sidewalk’s benefits, highlighting its advantages over Wi-Fi, 5G, and Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) technologies for specific IoT applications. It also explores how Amazon Sidewalk accelerates smart device deployment efficiently and cost-effectively and spotlights a water utility management case study. Lastly, the article briefly overviews available hardware development kits (HDKs) for Amazon Sidewalk.

The benefits of a low-power, low-bandwidth network

Wi-Fi networks efficiently support high-bandwidth applications such as video conferencing, gaming, and 4K/8K streaming. While Wi-Fi operates optimally over short distances, stand-alone routers can’t always reach the far corners of a home or the periphery of a property. Wi-Fi setups often require additional equipment, such as mesh systems, extenders, or access points (APs) to prevent dead zones. LTE and 5G cellular networks provide greater range — yet are more complex and costly to implement or use continuously as a Wi-Fi replacement. Moreover, Wi-Fi and cellular networks rely on high-frequency waves and consume significant power.

In contrast, Amazon Sidewalk is a low-power, low-bandwidth network that operates on lower frequencies, spanning Bluetooth Low Energy (LE), the 900 MHz spectrum, and other sub-GHz bands. The protocol securely transmits small data packets using Sidewalk Bridges (participating Amazon devices) across up to half a mile, ensuring IoT devices stay connected wherever Sidewalk coverage is available.

Although distinct from Wi-Fi, Sidewalk-enabled Bridge devices — such as Amazon Echo smart speakers and select Ring Floodlight and Spotlight Cams — can share a small amount of internet bandwidth. Even at peak use, a Bridge device consumes only 1/40 of the data (Figure 1) required to stream a high-definition video clip. Additionally, Sidewalk data is capped at 500 MB per account per month, roughly equivalent to ten minutes of streaming video.

Sidewalk-enabled devices can connect to the Sidewalk network wherever coverage is available. Importantly, Amazon Sidewalk can’t access message content or data transmitted over the Bridge owner’s home network. Amazon applies multiple layers of encryption and security keys to protect data, allowing users to enable or disable Sidewalk through the Alexa app’s account settings or the Ring app’s Control Center.

Sidewalk versus LPWAN

Amazon Sidewalk and LPWAN technologies differ in several key aspects. While both provide long-range, low-power connectivity for IoT devices, Sidewalk is a community-based mesh network leveraging Amazon devices such as Echo speakers and Ring cameras. In contrast, LPWAN technologies such as LoRaWAN and Sigfox rely on dedicated infrastructure with base stations. In typical environments, Sidewalk offers a range of approximately 500 m to 800 m per device, extending coverage from home to home and street to street. Unlike some LPWAN protocols, Sidewalk doesn’t require dedicated base stations- only bridge devices are required to maintain the network.

Sidewalk is proprietary and tightly integrated with Amazon’s ecosystem, whereas many LPWAN protocols follow open standards. Additionally, Sidewalk combines Bluetooth LE for short-range communication with the 900 MHz spectrum for long-range connectivity, providing greater flexibility in connecting a variety of devices.

Accelerating smart device deployment

Amazon Sidewalk enables the widespread deployment (Figure 2) of smart devices previously considered too complex, power-intensive, or costly for many homes, businesses, and industries. With over 90% of people in the US living in an area with Sidewalk coverage, this protocol efficiently and cost-effectively keeps devices connected.

For example, smart lights, doorbells, and locks at the edges of properties or buildings no longer require additional hardware, such as extenders, to maintain constant connectivity. Pet trackers reliably follow dogs and cats throughout the neighborhood, while bike, toy, and Tile Trackers help parents monitor and locate personal items such as backpacks or keys.

With Sidewalk, water leak sensors, smoke and CO2 detectors, and temperature monitors operate continuously with full connectivity in homes, businesses, and schools. Similarly, wildfire detectors, solar energy measurement units, and air quality sensors leverage Sidewalk to help communities optimize energy grids, monitor environmental conditions, and respond more effectively to natural disasters.

In precision agriculture, crop monitoring sensors use Sidewalks to track soil moisture, temperature, and irrigation needs, helping farmers improve yields while conserving water. Schools and campuses deploy smart lighting, HVAC sensors, and security systems across large areas, streamlining energy management and bolstering safety while reducing manual oversight.

Notably, Subeca, an IoT company specializing in water management, recently partnered with AWS, Klika Tech, and STMicroelectronics to integrate AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN into its Battery-operated Low-power Integrated Network Communication (BLINC) modules. This integration simplifies deployment and reduces costs by enabling utilities to efficiently monitor water usage, detect leaks, and manage pressure networks without relying on cellular connections. As a result, Subeca achieved 850% growth in its sales pipeline, while more than 20 utility companies in the US are now testing Amazon Sidewalk functionality.

Getting started with Sidewalk

Developers can start with Amazon Sidewalk, using qualified HDKs, software development kits (SDKs), and a Sidewalk Sample Application to prototype devices rapidly. AWS IoT Core for Amazon Sidewalk further simplifies device onboarding and enables cloud connectivity, allowing companies to scale seamlessly from a single prototype to millions of devices.

Developers should first review the Quick Start Guide and technical documentation before building a proof-of-concept sidewalk-enabled device. Then, after selecting an approved development board, they can download the appropriate SDK.

Available Sidewalk HDKs include:

Conclusion

Amazon Sidewalk provides reliable connectivity for consumer and industrial IoT devices. This low-bandwidth, low-power network leverages sub-GHz frequencies and Bluetooth LE to securely transmit small data packets. Participating Amazon devices — known as Sidewalk Bridges — allocate limited bandwidth to create and extend the network throughout entire neighborhoods. With over 90% of the US population living in areas covered by Sidewalk, the protocol offers a cost-effective and efficient alternative to Wi-Fi, 5G, and LPWAN technologies for specific IoT applications.

References

Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Sidewalk, Amazon

Welcome to Amazon Sidewalk, Amazon

Introduction to Amazon Sidewalk, Amazon

AWS IoT Core Deepens Integration With Amazon Sidewalk, Amazon

Subeca’s Amazon Sidewalk and LoRaWAN-Enabled Meters Significantly Cut Telemetry Costs, Amazon

Expanding Beyond the Smart Home: Amazon Sidewalk Devices for Industrial and Commercial Applications, SiliconLabs

Amazon Just Opened up its Sidewalk Network for Anyone to Build Connected Gadgets On The Verge

Related EE World content

Module Brings Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread, and Matter to Embedded Designs

Designer’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Tips on Designing Smart Home Devices

Who is Winning the LPWAN Race?

Bluetooth Mesh Chips Helps IoT Developers Cut Time to Market