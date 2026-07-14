How are embedded inductors solving the magnetic bottleneck in AI power delivery?

Embedded power inductors now decide how efficiently an AI server can feed its processors. Modern AI accelerators pull upwards of 1,000 A at sub-1 V, and the magnetic component, far harder to miniaturize than the capacitor, has become the primary integration bottleneck.

This technical FAQ examines why power delivery is going vertical, how embedded inductors overcome magnetic saturation, what power density they reach, and where the technology heads next.

Q: Why is AI power delivery moving from lateral to vertical?

A: Conventional servers place voltage regulators beside the processor and route current laterally across the board. At 1 V and four-digit currents, that copper path burns power through I²R loss and parasitic inductance. Driven heavily by these routing losses, overall power delivery efficiency in AI servers can fall to about 63%. Lateral delivery has run out of headroom at AI-class currents.

The fix is to shorten the path. As we follow Figure 1 from left to right, the regulator moves off the board toward the processor. It advances in three stages, from lateral delivery to vertical delivery to an on-package integrated voltage regulator (IVR).

Figure 1. Power placement shifts from lateral delivery today toward on-package regulation as current demand rises. (Image: Murata)

Vertical delivery routes power up through the substrate directly beneath the processor. This shortens the interconnect and pushes parasitic inductance toward the picohenry range, sharpening the transient response. An on-package regulator goes further, sitting inside the package itself.

That solves the distribution problem and creates a new one. The inductor above all is now forced into a highly constrained, millimeter-scale footprint.

Q: How do embedded inductors overcome magnetic saturation?

A: A smaller inductor stores less energy and saturates sooner. Servers split the 1,000 A across many phases, so each tiny inductor carries only a few amps, yet it still saturates. High-permeability cores recover inductance in that small volume, but they lose permeability quickly near saturation. Miniaturization drives the saturation. The current in any single inductor stays low.

The dual-core planar spiral topology answers this directly. As shown in Figure 2, a flat copper spiral sits between a top and bottom magnetic core, separated by a dielectric layer that acts as a non-magnetic gap.

Figure 2. A copper spiral sits between two magnetic cores with a dielectric gap that forces the flux path vertical. (Image: Georgia Institute of Technology)

The gap is the key. Forcing the vertical flux path through it raises the structure’s magnetic reluctance, which lowers flux density inside the cores and holds off saturation.

The numbers back the approach. A dual-core spiral with cores of relative permeability 180 reaches approximately 330 nH at a 3.5 A saturation current. That gives a figure of merit (FOM) of 8.1 W, against 2.6 W for a similarly sized toroid built on a lower-permeability core. The real advantage is subtler. A toroid using the same high-permeability material would saturate at only 0.1 A, far too low to be useful, since it cannot incorporate an air gap. The air gap is what makes a high-permeability core usable at the package scale.

Q: What power density can embedded inductors achieve?

A: Device-level fixes only matter if they shrink the whole module. The biggest gains come from merged two-stage converters that pair a switched-capacitor stage with a multiphase buck stage. The 48 V-to-1 V Mini-LEGO, for instance, puts the approach into hardware.

Its merged design lets the second-stage inductors act as current sources that soft-charge the capacitors. This removes the bulky inter-stage decoupling capacitors, leaving a much smaller filter capacitor. The size payoff is clearly visible in Figure 3.

Figure 3. The 240 A Mini-LEGO module is next to a US quarter, at less than a quarter the volume of the previous design. (Image: Princeton University)

The 240 A Mini-LEGO occupies just 22.5% of the volume of the earlier 450 A vertical stacked design. Height drops from 16.65 mm to 8.4 mm, and the power stage plus gate drive footprint shrinks from 1510 mm² to 336 mm².

The Mini-LEGO achieves a current density of 0.71 A/mm² (more than double the previous 0.3 A/mm²) and a power density of 1390 W/in³ (nearly five times the previous 294 W/in³) at its 240 A full load. This extreme shrink allows multiple modules to be placed directly adjacent to or underneath the microprocessor, operating in parallel to easily scale up to AI-class currents.

Q: Where is embedded inductor design heading next?

A: Single-device topology has a ceiling. The next lever is coupling, where several inductors share a common magnetic path across multiple converters operating in the same phase. This is the path taken by package-embedded coupled inductor arrays.

As shown in Figure 4, a radar comparison plots inductance, saturation current, current density, and conduction efficiency for recent designs, industry roadmap targets, and this coupled-array work.

Figure 4. Coupled inductor arrays extend the saturation current and current density envelope toward roadmap targets. (Image: arXiv)

The coupled array stretches the envelope on saturation current and current density, the two axes that matter most for dense delivery, toward Heterogeneous Integration Roadmap (HIR) targets. It reaches an inductance density of 250 nH/mm² and a current density of 10 A/mm² with a 23 A saturation current. The array is optimized for maximum quality factor and achieves 97.4% inductor efficiency at 2 A, 6 V, and 10 MHz.

Coupling pays at the system level too. Across a 10-module distributed converter, the arrays raise efficiency by 5.65% on average, reaching 11.04% at a 40 A load. These numbers put roadmap-class density within practical reach.

Summary

The magnetic bottleneck in AI power delivery is being solved on two fronts. At the device level, the dielectric gap in a dual-core planar spiral holds off saturation in a package-sized inductor. At the system level, merged-stage and coupled-array designs compress whole regulators to a fraction of their former size.

Circuit and magnetics co-design is the throughline. As current demand climbs past 1,000 A per processor, embedded power inductors will keep advancing through tighter coupling and closer integration with the converters they serve.

References

Multiphysics Design and Modeling for Advanced Packaging and Heterogeneous Integration of Power Delivery, Georgia Institute of Technology

Hybrid Switched-Capacitor Circuits and Magnetics Co-design for Vertical Power Delivery, Princeton University

Package-Embedded Coupled Inductor Arrays for High-Performance Computing Power Delivery, arXiv

Technology guide to enhance power stability in AI-driven data centers, Murata

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