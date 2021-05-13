How can environmental monitoring be improved?

With its recently announced Exo Sense Pi, Sfera Labs s.r.l. provides its answer to this question. It is a multi-sensor module with the Raspberry Pi 4 as its computing core. Offering specialized sensors and interfaces, the system provides easy and versatile integration with wide communication protocols support. Sensors for the Exo Sense Pi include:

temperature

humidity

air quality (VOC)

light intensity

microphone for sound intensity monitoring, recording and processing

passive infrared (PIR) motion sensor

option for earthquake sensor module

In addition to its processing capabilities and extensive range of sensors, the new Exo Sense Pi offers a variety of memory storage and wireless communication options. Unlike a microcontroller-based system, the Raspberry Pi provides a full operating system.

While Exo Sense Pi is a new product, with a Raspberry Pi as it operational basis, it is a product people already know how to use. Nothing prevents a developer from developing everything from scratch in their own development environment and directly interfacing the sensors using their software. It is not a closed platform. However, software libraries are available from Sfera Labs to speed up the development process.