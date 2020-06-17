How can LiDAR be used to enforce social distancing?

The use of Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) for automotive applications, especially autonomous vehicles, and aerial surveys is rather well known. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the technology has recently been applied to provide social distancing and help people transition to the new normal.

For example, Quanergy has developed a Social Distancing Flow Management platform. It includes the company’s QORTEX DTC 3D artificial intelligence (AI)-powered perception software, QORTEX Access Control to ensure that only authorized personnel enter restricted areas and QORTEX People Counter. The QORTEX DTC uses a mechanical LiDAR sensor that can classify hundreds of objects up to a 70-m range. The platform targets applications in retail, airports, public venues, commercial and government buildings and industrial facilities. It turns out that the LiDAR technology is an ideal solution for airports to enforce social-distancing guidelines.

While cameras have been a conventional solution for monitoring crowds, their performance can be hindered by lighting conditions, accuracy and privacy concerns,” says Enzo Signore, chief marketing officer (CMO), Quanergy, Inc.

“Quanergy LiDAR technology provides cm-level accuracy and precise measurements,” he continues. “It works well in any lighting conditions, has extensive coverage (360-degree field of view and 100-m diameter) and is easily integrated into existing platforms.”

Specifically, the LiDAR technology is integrated with a partner’s airport queue management system — the first implementation of this technology in airports. Generating real-time crowd spacing information, the system also protects the privacy of travelers.

Additional sensing elements can easily be added as well. For example, the flow management system can seamlessly integrate with camera systems and is compatible with leading video management software (VMS) from specific providers. In addition, when paired with thermal cameras, the platform can identify individuals with high body temperatures, helping curb the spread of the virus.