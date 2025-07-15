How do holographic displays and spatial computing work and what can you do with them?

Holographic displays create three-dimensional (3D) images that appear to float in space by manipulating light waves, often using lasers. Spatial computing is being developed to augment reality with holographic content, enhancing data visualization and user interaction, and seamlessly blending the natural and digital worlds.

Holographic displays consist of voxels, also known as volume elements, which are the 3D equivalent of pixels. They represent discrete units of volume in a 3D space. Each voxel contains information about its location, color, and other attributes.

There are two common types of holograms, reflection holograms and transmission holograms. Reflection holograms are the simplest to make and the most common. They can be produced without the use of a laser. Transmission holograms, also called laser-transmission holograms, produce brighter and more nuanced 3D images. They are more complex to produce (Figure 1).

Technical barriers

There are several technical barriers to producing high-quality transmission holographic displays, beginning with the space-bandwidth product (SBP). The SBP determines both the size of a holographic image and its viewing angle. The relation between the diffraction angle (θ), wavelength (λ), and pixel pitch (p) can be expressed as θ = arcsin (λ/p) (Figure 2).

Spatial light modulation (SLM) can be used to produce static or dynamic holograms. SLM refers to the process of manipulating the amplitude, phase, and/or polarization of voxels. SLMs, particularly those based on liquid crystal or micro-mirror technologies, can display computer-generated holograms (CGHs) that change rapidly, if the criteria of the SBP are met.

The second barrier is the volume of the display system. Maintaining spatial coherence is essential and becomes increasingly difficult as the display volume increases. Large holographic displays require powerful laser diodes and high-quality optical elements.

The computational demands for producing high-quality video CGHs quickly become daunting as their size increases. For example, even a 10-inch (254 mm) 4 k voxel holographic video with 1 µm pixel pitch for a 30° viewing angle requires about 3 zettaflops (1021) of computing power using the Rayleigh–Sommerfeld diffraction integral.

Spatial computing

There’s a lot more to spatial computing than just producing a holographic display at a video frame rate. Spatial computing involves real-time interactions between holograms and objects, as well as people, in the physical world (Figure 3). That requires a significant amount of information and an equally substantial amount of computing power.

Spatial computing is expected to extend beyond the realm of games and leisure, finding applications in education, healthcare, and industry. It supports the dynamic visualization of complex data in 3D, providing a clearer understanding of information, improving operational efficiency, and fostering collaboration, even among individuals separated by large distances.

Location sensors and cameras are foundational technologies for spatial computing. Cameras and sensors, such as LIDAR, provide information about the relative locations of objects and offer spatial context. Inertial measurement units, including accelerometers and gyroscopes, measure movement and orientation.

Sensor fusion enables the system to interpret its surroundings, recognize objects and people, and interact using holographic images, sounds, and other sensory inputs to create an augmented reality that merges seamlessly with the physical world. The unscripted nature of spatial computing increases the computational requirements.

Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) is the computational problem of building a map of an unknown environment while simultaneously determining specific locations of objects within that environment. SLAM combined with 3D modeling supports placement of digital objects within a physical space to support human-computer interactions (HCIs), which are one of the ultimate goals of spatial computing.

To be successful, HCIs must be both intuitive and immersive. HCI should enable users to interact with digital objects naturally. It requires additional sensors for recognizing and interpreting gestures, voice commands, touch, or even eye movements.

The final piece of the spatial computing puzzle is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to identify patterns in user behavior and predict future actions, ensuring that interactions in augmented realities are proactive rather than reactive.

Summary

The ability to produce high-quality holographs of sufficient size at video rates will be a key technology enabling spatial computing. The goal of spatial computing is to seamlessly integrate digital information and virtual content with the physical world, creating immersive and intuitive user experiences.

