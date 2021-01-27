How do you want to monitor glucose?

Many people with diabetes need to monitor their blood glucose levels. For type 1 diabetes patients, regular monitoring and insulin injections are mandatory. For type 2 patients, glucose monitoring can indicate if lifestyle changes are improving their level.

According to data from 2019, approximately 9.3% of the global adult population were living with diabetes in 2019. By the year 2045 this number is expected to rise to almost 11 percent. In fact, the International Diabetes Federations expects the total number of adults with diabetes will rise to 700 million. Today, diabetes causes 4.2 million deaths annually and is now among the top ten leading causes of death worldwide.

Fasting blood sugar measurements made in a clinical setting, indicate glucose levels in milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). Normal blood sugar levels are less than 100 mg/dL after not eating for eight hours. A blood sugar level of 126 mg/dL or higher indicates diabetes. Readings in the range of 100 to 125 mg/dL, indicate prediabetes.

Today, many wearables provide regular or daily personal monitoring of glucose levels. However, they still require poking a needle into a finger or the arm to accurately measure the glucose level. At CES 2021, Quantum Operation Inc., presented the world’s first noninvasive glucose monitor that is capable of making continuous measurements. Worn on the wrist, the company’s patented spectrum sensing technology enables the sensor to accurately measure glucose in a person’s bloodstream through the skin.

Core technologies for the noninvasive measurement include a spectrometer material designed to emit an optimal spectrum and second material that is highly responsive to target spectra. Firmware that uses a noise cancellation technique enables efficient extraction of targeted data. These technologies can also be used to measure other vital signs, ranging from heart rate to electrocardiography (ECG).

In addition to noninvasive, accurate and continuous glucose monitoring, the device’s design enables healthcare providers to monitor patients’ conditions remotely and allows it to serve as a tool for collecting big data.

The company plans to ship its first product as a healthcare device within a year.