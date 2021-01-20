How do you want to monitor your health measurements?

Providing options was one of the driving forces behind some of the products introduced at the virtual CES 2021.

For example, Nexvoo Healthcare announced an ergonomic breathable office desk chair that featured a built-in 3D armrest with a health monitor. By pressing a single button in the armrest, it displays heart rate, blood oxygen level, fatigue index and more on a smartphone. In addition to having several features that make the chair avoid many of the uncomfortable aspects of working at a desk, the ability to obtain your health measurements while sitting in it is an intriguing aspect.

The company also offers a “take with you” health monitor that measures oximetry, heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, blood glucose, ECG/EKG and lung functions. To make more accurate and fast measurement, it uses high precision sensors and an advanced algorithm. An app compatible with iOS and Android makes it easy to track and manage health data on a smartphone.

While you might spend a large portion of your day in a chair, babies spend most of their time in the crib. To get an early start on baby’s health, Cradlewise offers a smart crib that has a built-in baby monitor. The monitor detects the first signs of the baby awakening, such as movements, activity, sound, cry, opening of eyes and an increase in breath rate before the baby wakes up. With self-learning capability, the crib learns and adapts to each baby’s sleep patterns and the way the baby wakes up. When the crib detects awakening, its predictive analysis initiates a bouncing mechanism similar to caregiver and plays calming music to extend the baby’s as well as the caregiver’s sleep.