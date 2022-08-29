How does air quality history impact data analysis?

Measuring air quality, like any other measurement process starts with the sensors. The sensors provide the concentration of different elements in the air such as CO 2 and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) as well as other parametric data such as humidity, temperature, atmospheric pressure and light level that affect the ambient environment indoors – or outdoors. For indoor measurements, where localized specific actions can be taken due to observed problems, historical air quality data can make a substantial difference.

Today, more people are paying attention to indoor air quality while building smart and healthy homes or offices. As a result, many companies with air quality monitoring sensors provide measurement choices. However, an air quality monitoring device that can store data over time and provide the access to it can an especially important consideration for comprehensive analysis and assessment of the health level of the indoor space. This is the approach that Smart Sensor Devices, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden has taken.

The company’s HibouAir CO 2 air quality monitor is an affordable Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) wireless device. It has a simple setup that helps users accurately measure indoor environmental data for observations and study to establish and preserve a healthy air quality environment. end users can access the data from any location by using HibouAir subscription-based web portal and mobile app. The plug & play air quality monitoring solution connects to the HibouAir desktop or mobile application to provide real-time indoor air quality environment data. Indoor air quality monitoring solutions include:

Indoor air quality monitoring cloud solution

Indoor air quality monitoring desktop solution

Indoor air quality monitoring for Cisco DNA Spaces

The different solutions enable real-time and long-term air monitoring. The real-time data shows an early warning of the polluted environment. In contrast, the historical data can show the length of time people are exposed to the polluted environment and analyze the degree of damage that may be caused to human health.

References:

https://smartsensordevices.com/importance-of-historical-air-quality-data-for-indoor-environment/

https://smartsensordevices.com/smart-sensor-devices-has-launched-a-new-product-hibouair-indoor-co2-air-quality-monitoring-sensor-with-ble/

https://smartsensordevices.com/hibouair-air-quality-monitoring-solution-indoor-co2-ble/