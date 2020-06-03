How has COVID-19 impacted 2020 sensor activity?

It’s June and for sensor people that has meant Sensors Expo in San Jose for many years. This year with the coronavirus dictating the terms, Sensors Expo has been postponed until Nov. 16-18 but it still will be held in San Jose, CA.

Traditional pre-conference symposia, including Implementing Energy Harvesting and Higher Energy Efficiency Sensor Designs will be held at the rescheduled event along with some new and exciting activities. The event will be held concurrent and co-located with the Autonomous Technologies Conference and the Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference.

IEEE Sensors 2020 will be held October 25-28 at WTC, Rotterdam, The Netherlands. The current paper submission deadline is June 18 with decision notification occurring by August 10, 2020. Recognizing that there may be travel problems even in October, the organizers have announced the opportunity for a remote presentation if a paper is accepted. Topics for 2020 include many different types of sensors as well as emerging applications and live demonstrations of sensors and sensing technologies

While COMS 2020 (Commercialization of Emerging Technologies Conference) has been scheduled to be held October 19-22, 2020 in Shady Grove, MD (suburban Washington D.C.), the Call for Abstracts has been extended until July 10. The conference’s theme is Converging Technologies to Enhance Quality of Life — Micro and Nano Technologies for Environment, Health / Medical, Resilience and Security. Micro, Nano and Emerging Technologies Commercialization Education Foundation (MANCEF), the sponsoring organization, is monitoring COVID-19 closely and will make a determination if COMS2020 will be postponed until March 2021 on July 20, 2020. Either way, getting an abstract submitted and accepted is key for presenters.