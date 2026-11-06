How interconnect speeds and memory bandwidth limit robust security

Next to human error, interconnect speeds and memory bandwidth are the primary limiters of robust cybersecurity in connected devices. The ability to use advanced techniques like homomorphic encryption and high-rate transport layer security (TLS) can be among the main casualties of slow interconnects and limited memory bandwidth.

There are options, but careful consideration is needed to match performance requirements with available resources. One option is to shift the computing burden to the attacker using memory-hard functions (MHFs).

That can sound counter-intuitive since MHF cryptographic primitives require massive amounts of memory and bandwidth to implement. But the key is that those burdens fall on the attacker (or user), not on the system itself.

Algorithms like the NIST standard Argon2 and other MHF password-hashing and key derivation algorithms like scrypt and bcrypt force any user verifying a password or hash to use a large memory footprint. That makes hardware-based cracking schemes using GPUs or ASICs very slow and expensive and can make any cracking effort nearly futile.

Argon2 and bcrypt are also adaptive algorithms, and their computational difficulty, including work factors and resource requirements, can be scaled up as hardware gets faster, keeping password verification slow for attackers. Another less-widely used MHF alternative is PBKDF2 (Password-Based Key Derivation Function 2); it’s widely supported and FIPS compliant, but not as robust as the other alternatives (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Comparison of key password hashing algorithms. (Image: University of Denver)

Beyond MHF

In addition to MHF, designers can select from moving target defenses (MTDs), proof-of-work (PoW) throttling, and cryptographic key-space maximization, among others. MTDs dynamically change the system configuration elements like memory locations, IP addresses, port configurations, and so on, to confuse and slow attackers.

MTDs turn the performance constraints into defense. The infrastructure limits opportunities for attacks since they can’t be changed fast enough before the system changes its configuration again. Examples of techniques used in MTD include address space layout randomization (ASLR) and network-level IP hopping.

PoW throttling is designed to force attackers to complete a mathematically intense puzzle to initialize handshakes. That slows the initial connection so much that attacks like distributed denial of service (DDoS) become impossible.

An even simpler (conceptually) technique is to make the mathematical search space so large that it’s essentially unaddressable within a meaningful time. That’s called cryptographic key-space maximization, and it relies on the use of a 256-bit key space or high-bit asymmetric keys, like ECC Secp256k1 or RSA-4096. It’s especially useful to protect data at rest or during slow transit.

What’s the problem?

The root cause of the performance bottleneck often determines the best choices for the preferred NIST standard solution. If the main challenge is interconnect speed, FN-DSA (fast-Fourier transform over NTRU-lattice-based digital signature algorithm) can be a good choice since it features the smallest combined public key and signature size (about 1,500 bytes).

On the other hand, if the main constraint is memory bandwidth, SLH-DSA (stateless hash-based digital signature algorithm) can be useful. It requires minimal memory footprint to process and has a public key of only about 32 bytes. However, it requires high network bandwidth to support its large (8 to 40 KB) signatures. SLH-DSI is also a quantum-resistant digital signature standard defined by NIST in FIPS 205.

PQC and the IoT

IoT devices suffer from limited processing speed, limited memory bandwidth, and constrained battery capacity, which make deployment of robust security particularly daunting. One possible PQC solution has been put forward that combines lightweight lattice-based encryption/decryption and key encapsulation/decapsulation.

Lattice-based PQC may offer a good trade-off between security and resource consumption, making it an attractive approach for securing resource-limited IoT networks against emerging quantum threats.

Conventional AES and ECC cryptography schemes are data-efficient and energy-efficient, but their security levels are not strong enough to withstand future quantum attacks. The structural taxonomy/classification tree in Figure 2 compares the security strength, performance overhead, and sustainability for classical (AES/ECC) cryptography (blue), lattice-based PQC (orange), and hash-based PQC (green).

Figure 2. Relative security strength, performance overhead, and sustainability of classical (AES/ECC) cryptography (blue), lattice-based PQC (orange), and hash-based PQC (green). (Image: Discover Computing)

Summary

Addressing how interconnect speeds and memory bandwidth limit robust security is a complex problem. This article has only provided a brief overview of commonly implemented options. There are more. For IoT devices, the need for sustainability adds to the complexity.

References

Active Memory Expansion Security Background and Objectives, Eureka

Breaking the networking wall in AI infrastructure, Microsoft

Crypto Agility Maturity Model, UCS Research

Cryptographic Agility: The Key to Quantum Readiness, Palo Alto Networks

How to Choose Parameters for KDFs like Argon2, Bcrypt, Scrypt, PBKDF2, Balloon Hashing, & More, Multifactor

Integrating code-based post-quantum cryptography into SSL TLS protocols through an interoperable hybrid framework, Springer Nature

Introduction to the Compute Express Link Standard: A Comprehensive Overview, Synopsys

IoT Is the Essential Mediator for Secure IT/OT Convergence, IoT For All

Post-quantum security framework for resource-constrained systems: emerging trends, challenges, sustainability, and future directions, Discover Computing

PQC & Cyber Resilience: Protecting Data in the Quantum Era, Lattice Semiconductor

Supporting Reliable, Interoperable and Efficient AI Infrastructure at Scale, Viavi Solutions

The Cyber Resilience Act and post-quantum cryptography, PQShield

The Cyber Resilience Act Creates a New Requirement: Provable Cyber Resilience, SafeLogic

The Impact of Encryption on Network Speed and Performance, Adivi

Related EEWorld Online content

Post-quantum crypto standardization — what’s the end game?

How to implement sensor security in connected systems

How does a zero trust security architecture work?

What is the mathematical foundation of post quantum cryptography?

What is the HPC memory wall and how can you climb over it?