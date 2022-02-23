How is biomarker sensing expanding?

Pathogens, infectious agents that cause disease, can include microscopic viruses, bacteria, fungi and protozoa. Both biomarkers and biosensors can detect and identify pathogenic agents. After using biomarkers to measure and detect pathogenic factors and assess biological conditions., drugs can be delivered to the target tissue so that other tissues are not damaged.

Biomarkers are widely distributed in various organs of human bodies. Source: Research, A Science Partner Journal.

In contrast, a biosensor is a biological device used for the rapid detection and traceability of pathogens as well as blood glucose measurements, contamination control, DNA analysis and the study of the effects of drugs. To do this, a biosensor has a biological recognition element or bioreceptor and a transducer to provide the electrical signal.

Commercially available biomarker sensors based on electrochemistry, surface plasmon resonance (SPR), nanowires and other microstructures have been used in biological information detection and medical fields. Ongoing research and development efforts target other viable approaches to improve accuracy and repeatability and lower cost. For example, using the enzymatic-amperometric measurement principle, Innovative Sensor Technology (IST) AG offers biosensors designed to measure the concentration of glucose, lactate, glutamine and glutamate in aqueous media.

Recently, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited announced its Bioptx platform of biomarker sensing products for the medical and healthcare market. With the healthcare sensing platform, medical institutions including hospitals, research clinics, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers and other healthcare providers have increased ability to non-invasively monitor the general wellness of individuals.

Using its silicon photonics platform technology, the company expects to extend the range of biomarkers that can be detected and measured by existing technologies. The expanded range of biomarkers will include core body temperature, blood pressure, body hydration, alcohol, lactate, and glucose trends and others. By providing real-time, continuous insights into a variety of health conditions and with early detection of multiple disease states, the new measurement capabilities can significantly transform healthcare.