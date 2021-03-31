How can CO2 sensing help overcome COVID-19?

One sensing tool that has played an important role since the beginning of COVID-19 is data loggers. Data loggers use a wide variety of sensors to measure everything from temperature to illuminance. One specific type of data logger equipped with a CO 2 sensor has been used since the beginning of the pandemic to monitor and control ventilation in indoor spaces. The Japanese government has already begun outlining a plan to purchase CO 2 data loggers as part of its safety and economic recovery plan. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare recommends keeping the indoor CO 2 concentration at 1000 parts per million ppm or less.

To meet this goal, a variety of CO 2 monitoring data loggers could be used, including TandD’s RTR-576, RTR-576-S, TR-76Ui and TR-76-Ui-S depending on additional sensors, mounting type, temperature/humidity range and type of connectivity. Each of these loggers is designed with a CO 2 monitoring sensor that can measure a range from 0 to 9999 ppm. By placing these loggers around a room and setting an alert limit on the max ppm, users can quickly identify when a room is reaching a limit that is unsafe for its occupants.

Understanding how CO 2 concentration affects the potential for accelerated transmission of COVID-19, provides business owners and property managers a CO 2 data logging tool to monitor capacity in an office space, grocery store or any other indoor area. This helps to reduce the potential for super-spreader events where a space is overcrowded in relation to the risk of transmission.