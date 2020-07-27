How is self-powered clothing doing?

If you’re interested in the information and convenience that a wearable product can provide, you probably do not want to worry about how it gets its energy or when recharging is required and certainly do not want to change batteries. You just want to get uninterrupted information.

One company built on offering invisible wearables has a mission to provide highly accurate health, fitness and location biometric data for the user to evaluate. To produce a non-disrupted flow of important health data and predictive analytics, INVIZA wearables do not have an electrical power consumption constraint. Instead, the self-powered products recharge from heat, movement or light but the electronics are obscured from view within apparel, shoes and accessories.

The company’s proactive biometric data approach provides the wearer predictive wellness analytics. In the current pandemic, if the user’s body temperature increases to more than 100.5 °F (38.1 °C) and their %O 2 level drops below 88%, the combined measurements are strong indicators of Coronavirus or another potentially serious illness. If this occurs, a smartphone app alerts the wearer to seek a medical professional’s attention to evaluate the specific health situation before it gets worse.