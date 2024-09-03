How much could solid-state batteries improve EV range?

First-generation solid-state batteries are poised to boost the driving range of electric vehicles (EVs) by 50% to 80%. Solid-state batteries could extend this range even further, with some automotive manufacturers ambitiously targeting 900 to 1,000 miles per charge. This article reviews how solid-state technology increases EV battery capacity and range, discussing lighter and more energy-dense batteries’ crucial role in optimizing vehicle performance. It also highlights the various automotive manufacturers developing solid-state batteries, including Toyota and NIO.

The real-world benefits of solid-state EV batteries

Solid-state batteries (Figure 1) replace the liquid electrolytes found in conventional lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries with ceramic-based solid electrolytes. These solid electrolytes also function as a separator between the cathode and anode, which may incorporate lithium in some designs. Solid-state batteries store considerably more energy, increasing EV driving range by offering energy density that is 2 to 10 times higher than conventional Li-ion batteries.

The higher energy density of solid-state batteries enables more compact and lightweight battery traction pack designs. Lower vehicle mass reduces the energy required to overcome inertia and rolling resistance, improving handling, acceleration, and regenerative braking efficiency. Solid-state batteries are also expected to safely support frequent rapid charging (Figure 2) at higher direct current (DC) voltages, significantly reducing charging times and alleviating range anxiety on longer trips.

Non-flammable and chemically stable solid electrolytes reduce the thermal runaway, fire, and explosion risks typically associated with liquid electrolytes. Some solid-state battery designs, however, still experience reduced performance and range loss in extreme heat or cold. Consequently, automotive manufacturers are working to stabilize solid-state battery performance across a more comprehensive temperature range. Solid-state batteries promise a longer operational lifecycle, minimizing range loss over time.

Extending EV range: from 400 to 750 miles



Many EVs with conventional Li-ion batteries offer an average range of 250 to 350 miles. However, the Tesla Model S Long Range and Model 3 Long Range deliver 363 miles, respectively, while Rivian’s R1T Max Pack (Figure 3) provides an approximate 400-mile range.

Despite various technical and manufacturing challenges, automotive manufacturers and research institutions continue to prioritize the development of solid-state batteries, which promise significant improvements in range, charging times, and lifespan. For example, Samsung recently announced a solid-state battery capable of delivering a 600-mile range, 9-minute rapid charging, and a 20-year lifespan. Similarly, Toyota’s solid-state battery prototype is expected to achieve up to 750 miles of range on a 10-minute charge.

In collaboration with QuantumScape, Volkswagen is developing a solid-state battery (Figure 4) that could potentially support a 311,000-mile lifespan with minimal range loss over time. Targeting a 500-mile range on a single charge, it weighs 50% less than most Li-ion batteries, while a Harvard-driven prototype aims to maintain 80% capacity after 6,000 charging cycles. Partnering with major automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, and Hyundai-Kia, Factorial Energy is developing solid-state batteries that could extend driving range by 50% compared to their conventional Li-ion counterparts.

Solid-state battery technology advancements in China



Conventional Li-ion batteries power most EVs in North America and Europe. In China, EV manufacturer NIO, in collaboration with WeLion, offers a semi-solid-state battery pack that delivers a range of over 650 miles on a single charge. Currently limited to China and available only in some of NIO’s vehicles, WeLion’s 150-kWh battery pack represents a significant leap forward for both EV range and solid-state battery technology.

China’s government invests heavily in solid-state battery technology through a dedicated research fund of 6 billion yuan (approximately $828 million). As part of this initiative, the China All-Solid-State Battery Collaborative Innovation Platform (CASIP) spearheads research, development, and manufacturing. Major companies, such as NIO, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), BYD, China Aviation Lithium Battery (CALB), FinDreams Battery, EVE Energy, Gotion High-Tech, and SVOLT, are all part of the CASIP consortium. CATL, China’s largest battery manufacturer, plans to commercialize its solid-state battery technology by 2027.

Summary

New solid-state batteries promise to extend EV driving range by 50% to 80%, with some automakers targeting 900 to 1,000 miles on a single, rapid DC charge. In addition to increasing EV battery capacity and extending range, these lighter, more energy-dense batteries optimize vehicle performance by reducing mass and improving handling, acceleration, and regenerative braking efficiency. Despite significant technical challenges in scaling and production, global automotive manufacturers continue accelerating the development of solid-state EV batteries.

References

Nio Becomes the First EV Maker To Bring Semi Solid-state Batteries To The Mass Market, TopSpeed

Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Double EV Range, The Energy Mix

Solid State Batteries and the Future of EV Battery Tech, Recurrent

Solid-State Batteries Present Opportunity to Increase EV Market Adoption, Power and Motion

Could Solid-State Batteries Supercharge EVs of the Future? AltEnergyMag

Explainer: How could solid-state batteries improve next-gen EVs?, Reuters

China’s Position in the Global Race for Alternative EV Batteries, Dialogue Earth

CATL, BYD, Others Unite in China for Solid-State Battery Breakthrough, Nikkei Asia