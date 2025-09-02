How to choose analog-signal-chain components: part 4

Op amps find use in second-order filters and instrumentation amplifiers.
In part 3 of this series, we described using the op amp to build some single-pole filters.
Q: How do we build higher-order filters?
A: Figure 1 shows one approach to a low-pass filter using the Sallen-Key topology. With two capacitors, it’s a second-order filter.
Q: How do we choose the component values for a specific cutoff frequency?
A: That depends on what type of filter we want to design. Table 1 lists several types from which we can choose, depending on our preferences for optimizing phase response and group delay, passband magnitude flatness, roll-off, or ripple.
|Filter Type
|Characteristic
|Bessel
|Maximally linear phase response with constant group delay
|Butterworth
|Maximally flat magnitude in the passband
|Chebyshev Type 1
|Steep roll-off, some ripple in the passband
|Chebyshev Type 2
|Steep roll-off, some ripple in stopband
Table 1. Filter types and characteristics.
Once we have chosen, we can take advantage of online filter-design tools to do the math for us. Table 2 lists three:
|Company
|Filter design tool link
|Analog Devices
|https://tools.analog.com/en/filterwizard/
|Microchip Technology
|https://filterlab.microchip.com/filter
|Texas Instruments
|https://webench.ti.com/filter-design-tool
Table 2. Online op-amp filter design tools.
Q: How do they work?
A: First, they ask whether you want a low-pass, high-pass, bandpass, or bandstop filter. Then they take you to a page that lets you specify cutoff frequency, ripple, DC gain, and filter type. In Figure 2, I’ve chosen a low-pass 1-kHz Butterworth filter:
Then, I click Select, and the tool adds component values to our Figure 1 Sallen-Key circuit (Figure 3):
Q: Wait, so is this a Butterworth filter or a Sallen-Key filter?
A: It’s a Butterworth filter implemented using a Sallen-Key topology. The Butterworth filter can be implemented in other analog topologies or digitally. The key is that the Butterworth response follows this equation, where n equals the filter order:
Figure 4 plots this transfer function and compares it with a Chebyshev Type 1 second-order filter response.
Q: What else should I know about op amps?
A: For test-and-measurement applications, the instrumentation amplifier is a useful tool. As shown in Figure 5, it consists of two buffers and a differential amplifier, as we discussed in part 2, and you can build one yourself. However, you can also buy a packaged version and let the vendor address issues such as impedance matching.
Q: How does it work?
A: The differential amplifier provides common-mode rejection. Since all the associated resistors RD in Figure 5 are equal, the differential amplifier’s gain is one, and VOUT = V3–V4. Note, though, that the input impedance of the differential stage is low, even with an ideal op amp. If RD equals 10 kW, the differential-stage input impedance is 20 kW. So, we add the buffers to provide high input impedance, which is useful for measuring signals from sensors with high output impedances.
Q: What’s RGAIN?
A: That’s an external resistor you add to set gain. To see the resistor’s effect on gain, we can calculate the current through it:
We can also express IGAIN in terms of V1 and V2 (keeping in mind that the voltage at each buffer’s inverting input must equal the voltage at its noninverting input for the device to operate in the linear range):
Then we can calculate the transfer function:
Q: What are some other types of amplifiers?
A: So far, we have discussed voltage-in/voltage-out op amps. In contrast, transimpedance amplifiers have current inputs and voltage outputs, and transconductance amplifiers have voltage inputs and current outputs. We’ll conclude this series next time with a look at these devices and their applications.
