How to determine noise figure: part 4

Two incompatible definitions of noise factor can lead to confusion, which you can alleviate by understanding where the differences lie.



In part 3 of this series, we discussed an equivalent noise temperature T E and corresponding noise factor F STD as defined in an IEEE standard. Then we described how to convert from one to another. Given T E , where T 0 equals the reference temperature 290 K, find F STD as follows:

And given F STD , find T E as follows:

So if we know either spec — we find it on a datasheet, for example — we can easily obtain the other.

We also described an alternative noise factor F SNR that equals the input signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) divided by the output SNR. Can we convert between F SNR and F STD ?

No. As we discussed last time, F STD can apply to a single-port device such as a noise source or a signal generator. The latter will generate noise along with the desired signal at its output, and we can use a spectrum analyzer to measure the SNR at the output, but there is no input SNR with which to compare it.

Last time we described extending the noise-temperature concept from a one-port network to a two-port network. Can’t we do something similar here to try to relate F STD and T SNR ?

Let’s take a look at Figure 1. We have a DUT with an equivalent noise temperature T E and a signal generator with its own equivalent noise temperature — we’ll call it T S , where the subscript stands for source.

We know from Equation 10 in part 2 of this series that the noise added by a component equals its equivalent noise temperature times Boltzmann’s constant (k = 1.38×10-23 J/K) times the measurement bandwidth (B). Therefore, we can model our signal-generator output as a pure sine wave S IN plus a noise power level N IN = T S kB. Similarly, we can model our DUT as an ideal amplifier with gain G and a noise level T S kB added at the input, producing an output signal S OUT and noise level N OUT . We can now calculate SNR IN , the SNR at the input to the DUT:



Noting that the DUT will amplify the input signal and noise plus its own input-referred noise by G, we can compute the output SNR:

Now we can write the equation for F SNR in terms of noise temperatures:

This equation looks similar to Equation 1 above for FSTD, which repeats Equation 7 from part 3.

They do look similar but on closer inspection, it’s clear that they are only equivalent when T E equals absolute zero or when T S = T 0 = 290 K. Figure 2 shows how F STD varies from F SNR for various values of T S not equaling 290 K. The blue line shows F SNR . The upper and lower red lines show F STD for T S equaling 270 K and 310 K, respectively, and error rates are only about ±5%. However, the error reaches nearly 20% for T S equaling 390 K and exceeds 40% for T S equaling 190 K (orange lines).

So where does this leave us — which version of noise factor should we use?

Good question. The F SNR version is intuitive and gives us a quantitative result, but it doesn’t apply to one-port networks. The article “Noise Figure One and Two, Friis and IEEE” provides an in depth analysis of your question. One possible takeaway? Use the SNR version for two-port devices and use the equivalent noise temperature for one-port devices, immediately converting T STD to T E , using Equation 1, whenever you come across it.

We haven’t talked about noise figure here in part 4.

Right. Just to review, given either version of noise factor F, we can calculate noise figure NF in dB as follows:



Where can I learn more about making noise-figure measurements?

See the “For further reading” list below as well as the related EE World content.

For further reading

Noise Figure Measurement Methods (Anritsu)

What is Noise Figure? (Copper Mountain Technologies)

The Essential Noise Figure Measurement Guide – Measuring Noise Figure with Signal Analyzers – Part 1 (Keysight)

The Y Factor Technique for Noise Figure Measurements (Rohde & Schwarz)

Noise Figure: Overview of Noise Measurement Methods (Tektronix)

Related EE World content

Using a scope to read signals obscured by noise

Understanding noise in electronic instrumentation

Key considerations for RF power measurement equipment

Should I use a spectrum, signal, or vector network analyzer? part 1

Overview of electrical measuring instruments, Part 3

The difference between arbitrary function generators and arbitrary waveform generators