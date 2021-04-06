How to minimize risk and address complexity in aerospace electrical programs today

Developing aerospace electrical platforms has become a monumental challenge due to increased complexity. To achieve program profitability while satisfying demands for more mission capabilities, aerospace companies must modernize their development and manufacturing processes. The industry is quickly turning to a digitalized approach. By using a comprehensive digital twin and digital thread, OEMs can speed up program lifecycle development and introduce less risk into the entire process. Digitalization not only allows teams to work in a virtual environment, but introduces a high level of automation across domains and disciplines bringing visibility, insight and traceability to all facets of electrical program and wire system development.

