How will LiDAR sensing be used in industrial applications?

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) is often used in the latest searches for ancient ruins (lost cities and walls), underwater exploration, and even treasure hunting to display 3D imaging that other techniques cannot provide. LiDAR is also one of the key technologies (besides radar and cameras) integrally involved in the quest for autonomous (or self-driving) automobiles (and other vehicles). Its use in industrial applications and factories is also occurring and could increase significantly in the future.

The use of LiDAR in many “industrial” applications is similar to autonomous automobiles and includes mining, autonomous farming, on- and off-road trucking, and more. Actual factory applications can be similar (for example, automated guided vehicles (AGVs)) as well but also quite different.

According to one market research report, “Industrial automation and robotics present a ripe landscape of opportunities for the LiDAR market, marking a transformative synergy between advanced sensing technology and the evolving needs of modern manufacturing.”

LiDAR technologies

With its high degree of accuracy, high resolution, and long detection distance capabilities, LiDAR technology is attractive for many in-factory applications. There are a variety of ways to implement LiDAR scanning, which can be classified by scanning method, dimensions, and modulation type.

To emit and detect the rapid laser pulses in a LiDAR system, scanning methods include mechanical LiDAR, solid-state LiDAR (including microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technologies and optical phased array (OPA) LiDAR), single-photon LiDAR, and flash LiDAR. LiDAR can be applied to 2D as well as 3D and even 4D sensing/scanning. Modulation types include time-of-flight (ToF), amplitude-modulated continuous-wave (AMCW), and frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW). Software-defined characteristics are also being added to some LiDAR systems. As in many instances, the ultimate choice of the right technology depends on the application’s requirements.

Industry 4.0

In Industry 4.0, improvements result from data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), cloud computing, robotics, augmented reality and advanced data communication networks. In the manufacturing environment, 3D LiDAR technology can continuously monitor and analyze human and/or robotic operators to ensure that the right steps are being taken to create a quality product on time and within budget.

The high-precision 3D data from a LiDAR system can be used in quality control, robotic guidance, inventory management, and process optimization. With an object or product LiDAR scan, an operator can compare the obtained 3D data with a reference model to identify deviations, defects, or dimensional errors. This comparison capability leads to better quality control and improved product inspection automation.

Accurate and three-dimensional input allows robots to adapt dynamically to changing conditions. High-resolution mapping is essential for the safe and efficient movement of robotic systems, especially in cobot (collaborative robots that operate in close proximity to and even interact with humans) situations, to reduce the risk of collisions and optimize workflow efficiency.

Image: Sick USA

LiDAR applications extend beyond traditional manufacturing activities and even impact logistics, warehouses, and fulfillment centers. LiDAR system suppliers are already actively engaged with industrial customers to move products from the production floor to inventory locations for short-term and long-term storage.

