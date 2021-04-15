HSM and safety processor help develop automotive SoCs

Synopsys, Inc. announced the availability of its new DesignWare tRoot Hardware Secure Module (HSM) and ARC SEM130FS Safety and Security Processor IP solutions with integrated functional safety features to accelerate ISO 26262 certification of automotive systems-on-chips (SoCs). The ASIL B compliant tRoot HSM for Automotive adds hardware safety mechanisms for protection against permanent, transient, and latent faults to its security system that includes an ARC processor, scalable side-channel resistant cryptography, true random number generator, and security-enabled external memory controllers. The ASIL D compliant ARC SEM130FS Processor adds safety-critical hardware features such as dual-core lockstep to meet stringent automotive safety requirements. Both the ARC SEM130FS Processor and tRoot HSM for Automotive are supported by comprehensive safety documentation, including failure modes, effects and diagnostic analysis (FMEDA) reports that facilitate chip- and system-level ISO 26262 ASIL B or ASIL D compliance.

The Synopsys DesignWare tRoot HSM with Root of Trust provides designers with a trusted execution environment (TEE) as part of a pre-integrated, pre-verified safety and security solution. The tRoot HSM for Automotive also incorporates safety mechanisms such as hardware redundancy, register error detection codes (EDC), memory error correction codes (ECC), watchdog timers, and self-checking comparators for the entire system. In addition, the tRoot HSM for Automotive protects sensitive information and data processing in the connected car with features including secure boot, debug, firmware updates, and key management.

The Synopsys DesignWare ARC SEM130FS Processor with Synopsys SecureShield technology helps designers to protect safety-critical systems against software, hardware, and side-channel attacks with ASIL D compliance covering both random hardware faults and systematic development flow. The processor offers integrated hardware safety features including dual-core lockstep, ECC for memories and interfaces, transient fault protection for internal registers, diagnostic error injection, and an integrated self-checking safety monitor.

The SEM130FS processor is supported by the certified ASIL D compliant ARC MetaWare Development Toolkit for Safety to ease the development, debugging, and optimization of ISO 26262-compliant software. To help designers reach target ASILs, ARC FMEDA reports are available through the VC Functional Safety Manager, and the Z01X fault simulation solution offers a complete fault model set to meet ISO 26262 fault injection testing requirements.

The DesignWare ARC SEM130FS Processor is scheduled to be available in Q2 2021 and DesignWare tRoot HSM for Automotive IP is scheduled to be available in Q3 2021.