Humidity/temperature transmitters handle hazardous environments

Vaisala launches a new next-generation humidity and temperature transmitter series to take advantage of advancements in technology and to meet and exceed current hazardous area regulations.

The new Vaisala HUMICAP Intrinsically Safe HMT370EX Humidity and Temperature Transmitter Series builds on over 20 years of experience with the trusted Vaisala HMT360 series with an even more robust and easy-to-use design.

The ideal solution for measuring humidity in hazardous environments.

HMT370EX series is designed specifically for hazardous and explosive environments. The entire transmitter can be installed directly in explosive areas, up to zone 0 and zone 20.

Typical applications for HMT370EX include paint booths in the automotive industry, hydrogen cooled generators in electricity generation, chemical plants and processes, baking industry, pharmaceuticals manufacturing, oil and gas drilling platforms, and fuel tanks and storage.

Several probe options for different applications

The HMT370EX series consists of the transmitter and a wide selection of probes. The transmitter is equipped with an intuitive graphical display for improved ease of use. Hand-detachable measurement probes and easy product configuration and calibration with Vaisala Insight PC Software enable smooth maintenance, minimizing any downtime in the measurement.

HMT370EX offers several probe options for different applications:

HMP371 for wall mounting

HMP373 for confined spaces

HMP374 for pressurized spaces

HMP375 for high temperature

HMP377 for high humidity

HMP378 for pressurized pipelines

In addition to measuring relative humidity and temperature, the new transmitter outputs also dew point temperature, wet-bulb temperature, absolute humidity, mixing ratio, water concentration, water mass fraction, water vapor pressure, and enthalpy.

HMT370EX can replace the HMT360 series in all the same applications where the HMT360 has been employed.

The new HMT370EX series will be available in the first quarter of 2021 with European ATEX and Global IECEx certificates. Ex certification for other regions will be available later during 2021.