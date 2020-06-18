Webinar: HVAC Systems Monitoring Indoor & Outdoor Air Quality – July 21

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Poor air quality can impact an individual’s health and wellness, as well as the global economy. There is currently a lack of sufficient equipment in the consumer market addressing this issue and little expertise on how to design for air quality systems.

We will walk through sensing solutions and technologies that integrate features and capabilities to measure air quality for smart HVAC systems.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

How to define parameters for air quality

How HVAC systems can be used to monitor and respond to Indoor Air Quality & Outdoor Air Quality changes (ie: detecting gas levels for CO2, TVOC, NOx, O3)

Design ideas and solutions to help customers get to market faster

Featured Speakers:

David Simpson

Director of Marketing for Industrial Sensors

Renesas

Aimee Kalnoskas

Moderator

EEWorld Online

Sponsored by: