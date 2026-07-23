Hybrid board powers edge AI project challenge

DigiKey and Arduino have launched the Dream Lab Challenge, inviting U.S.-based makers, engineers, students and innovators to submit projects using the Arduino UNO Q microcontroller board by September 30, 2026. The UNO Q is a hybrid single-board computer and microcontroller development board designed for applications such as robotics, AI-powered vision systems, smart automation, local LLMs, VLMs and Edge AI. Four selected creators will receive a custom lab package valued at approximately $5,000 with professional-grade test equipment to support future development and experimentation.