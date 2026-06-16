Hybrid connectors deliver 25.0A in compact bay

Molex has announced an expansion of its AirBorn SInergy™ Modular High-Speed Hybrid Connectors with new heavy-duty power contacts that support up to 25.0A in a standard module bay, alongside signal contacts up to 25Gbps and RF contacts up to 40 GHz. Designed for aerospace and defense applications such as radar, avionics, satellites and combat vehicles, the modular platform lets engineers combine signal, power and RF contacts in up to five interchangeable bays to reduce board space, simplify integration and streamline sourcing and qualification.