Hydrocarbon sensor eliminates need for maintenance during 10+year lifetime

NevadaNano announced the “MPS Mini” a miniaturized version of the highly popular Molecular Property Spectrometer (MPS) Flammable Gas Sensor. The new sensor is the world’s most accurate hydrocarbon sensor in its class and eliminates the need for maintenance during its 10+year lifetime. The sensor will debut this week at Sensors Converge in Booth #733.

The newest addition to NevadaNano’s MPS Product family, the MPS Mini Flammable gas sensor measures the thermodynamic properties of the air-gas mix and accurately reports 0-100% LEL across 19 flammable gases without the need for field calibration. This performance meets the need for flexible sensor platforms in a wide range of non-industrial applications and makes it ideal for residential and commercial applications like smart meters and IoT devices. In essence, the Mini Flammable creates safer environments for people and their surrounding communities.

Integrated, real-time measurements and built-in compensation for temperature, pressure, and humidity enhance the accuracy of all NevadaNano’s MPS flammable gas sensors. Gas concentration readings are accurate across the entire environmental range, including rapid environmental transients, delivering best-in-class accuracy. The Mini Flammable, like all MPS sensors, is inherently immune to drift, decay, or poison.