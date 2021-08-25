Hyperfast rectifiers get QPL certification for aero/defense apps

DLA Land and Maritime approved SSDI’s JANS1N8257US hyperfast rectifiers for QPL certification per MIL-PRF-19500/477. SSDI developed these 6 amp, 200 volts, 30 ns devices to provide higher performance than the 1N5811 within the smaller 1N5806 footprint. The JANS1N8257US provides significant improvements in output current, reverse voltage, peak surge current (125 A), thermal resistance (8.5°C/W), high-temperature leakage current (100 µA @ 150°C) and forward voltage drop (.82 V @ 1 A) over the 1N5806US.

Compared to the 1N5811US, the 1N8257US provides an upgrade in reverse voltage and leakage current in addition to the smaller footprint and lighter package. The 1N8257 die is fabricated at SSDI’s wafer fab facility in La Mirada, California. SSDI QPL rectifier products feature a high-temperature Category I eutectic metallurgical bond and void-free hermetically sealed ceramic frit glass construction. Due to SSDI’s proprietary high-temperature processing, these devices offer a more rugged package compared to glass sleeve type packages, which is shown by excellent cryogenic performance in liquid-to-liquid shock tests.

The high density and high-efficiency performance of the 1N8257 series are ideal for high-reliability space and defense applications. The JANS1N8257US has been designed for power supply applications in new space programs. The JANS1N8257 are also available as 4 amp axial leaded devices. The solid silver leads of the axial leaded version facilitate welding in solar panel applications.