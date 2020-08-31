I/O-rich open-frame industrial panel PC targets harsh environments

The PPC3-12-413 maintains the same 12″ x 8.6″ x 1.90″ (31.12 cm x 21.85 cm x 4.82 cm) dimensions as earlier WINSYSTEMS 12″ panel PC offerings without sacrificing flexibility. It provides highly dependable, full operation in temperatures of -10C to +70C without having to attach an external heatsink or fan. Furthermore, the unit can perform in environmental conditions of -30C to +85C when the touch screen is not being used.

The high-performance design includes four multiprotocol serial ports supporting RS-232/422/485 interfaces, 48 GPIO lines with Event Sense, dual gigabit Ethernet controllers, seven USB 2.0 ports, and an LPT port. Expansion options span PC/104-Plus, dual MiniCard sockets and one shared mSATA socket. It requires +5 volts DC input power.