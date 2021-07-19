I-PEX partners with Future Electronics as first regional distributor for the Americas

I-PEX USA announced that it is partnering with Future Electronics as their first regional distributor to enhance customer support in North, Central and South America.

Future Electronics was chosen because of their strong presence both in the US and on a global scale. They have a world-class supply chain, offering engineering expertise to the key markets in which I-PEX is focused.

“We are very excited to have chosen Future Electronics to be our first Americas distributor, supporting the customers and markets that I-PEX continues to grow year-after-year. As we experience growing demand in the 5G, automotive, enterprise VR/AR and consumer electronics markets, as well as continued growth with our PC and tablet customers, I-PEX looks to Future Electronics to be our preferred distributor to our customers. Together we will bring leading edge interconnect solutions focused on high-frequency, high-speed signal transmission with excellent signal integrity, to address our customers challenging designs,” said Russ Elder, National Sales and Distribution Manager for I-PEX USA.

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with I-PEX. Their products will help fulfill a broad range of our customer requirements in high-demand markets and critical applications. This partnership further demonstrates Future Electronics’ dedication to our connector business, as well as our commitment to provide our customers with a robust product offering of cutting-edge interconnect solutions, and our one-of-a-kind, highly-trained and qualified specialists in the interconnect field to help with design-in requirements,” said Ryan Petsche, Vice President of Interconnect at Future Electronics.

I-PEX

www.i-pex.com

Future Electronics

www.futureelectronics.com