I-PEX partners with Future Electronics as first regional distributor for the Americas

I-PEX USA announced that it is partnering with Future Electronics as their first regional distributor to enhance customer support in North, Central and South America.

20210715_Future-Electronics_I-PEXFuture Electronics was chosen because of their strong presence both in the US and on a global scale. They have a world-class supply chain, offering engineering expertise to the key markets in which I-PEX is focused.

“We are very excited to have chosen Future Electronics to be our first Americas distributor, supporting the customers and markets that I-PEX continues to grow year-after-year. As we experience growing demand in the 5G, automotive, enterprise VR/AR and consumer electronics markets, as well as continued growth with our PC and tablet customers, I-PEX looks to Future Electronics to be our preferred distributor to our customers. Together we will bring leading edge interconnect solutions focused on high-frequency, high-speed signal transmission with excellent signal integrity, to address our customers challenging designs,” said Russ Elder, National Sales and Distribution Manager for I-PEX USA.

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with I-PEX. Their products will help fulfill a broad range of our customer requirements in high-demand markets and critical applications. This partnership further demonstrates Future Electronics’ dedication to our connector business, as well as our commitment to provide our customers with a robust product offering of cutting-edge interconnect solutions, and our one-of-a-kind, highly-trained and qualified specialists in the interconnect field to help with design-in requirements,” said Ryan Petsche, Vice President of Interconnect at Future Electronics.

