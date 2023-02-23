Embedded workbench supports STM32 MCU series

STMicroelectronics’ STM32C0 series promises to make 32-bit capabilities accessible to all developers at a low price. Now, IAR, an ST Authorized Partner, announces its support for this latest addition to the popular STM32 microcontrollers. The powerful IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm has powerful capacities for building an optimized and compact code, and extensive debugging and analysis possibilities. Together, IAR and STMicroelectronics are lowering the hurdle for embedded developers working with 8- or 16-bit MCUs to move to ultra-competitively priced 32-bit devices.

Embedded systems developers worldwide appreciate the IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm with its advanced code optimization techniques and comprehensive debugging functionality. The tool suite helps ensure the application is fast, efficient, and highly compact. In addition, integrated static and runtime code analysis tools provide high code quality and the long-term maintainability and portability of the embedded software.

The STM32C0, ST’s most affordable 32-bit MCU series, is targeted at applications like home appliances, industrial pumps, fans, and smoke detectors, typically served by simpler 8-bit and 16-bit MCUs. The modern 32-bit design of the STM32C0 permits improvements such as faster response, extra functions, and network connection at similar overall cost and power consumption. The STM32C0 devices allow easy migration into the STM32G0 series to tackle more demanding projects, sharing a consistent pinout. IAR facilitates the application software migration in the same and professional IDE (integrated development environment).

IAR’s solutions are fully integrated into the STM32 ecosystem: All software resources available for the STM32C0 series, like the STM32CubeMX configuration tool, Microsoft Azure RTOS, and the STM32CubeC0 MCU package, are fully compatible and tested with IAR Development Solutions. IAR Embedded Workbench supports out-of-the-box the STM32C0 Nucleo-64 (NUCLEO-C031C6) low-cost development board and two STM32C0 Discovery Kits (STM32C0116-DK and STM32C0316-DK).

The STM32C0 series is supported since the last update v9.32 of IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm. Further information on the tool suite can be found here.