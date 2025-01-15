IC improves lithium-ion battery protection for automotive applications

ABLIC has introduced the S-19161A/B integrated circuit (IC) designed to support the miniaturization of backup power systems in automotive applications. This new IC enables vehicle manufacturers to replace multiple nickel-hydride batteries with a single lithium-ion battery in emergency backup systems, offering the same functionality in a more compact design.

The S-19161A/B operates in extreme temperature environments, with an operating range of -40°C to 125°C, surpassing the typical 85°C limit of most protection ICs. This wide temperature range makes the IC suitable for high-temperature automotive environments and ensures improved safety for 1-cell lithium-ion battery systems. The IC is equipped with an overcharge detection accuracy of ±15mV and three levels of discharge overcurrent protection, ensuring that abnormal current levels are isolated to safer regions. The device can detect discharge overcurrents, short-circuit conditions, and overcharge situations, enhancing the overall safety of the power system.

Designed specifically for use in emergency call (e-Call) systems and Telematics Control Units (TCUs), the S-19161A/B complies with Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) requirements. It is also undergoing certification for AEC-Q100 Grade 1, a standard for automotive IC quality.

Key specifications include overcharge detection voltage ranging from 3.50V to 4.80V ±15mV, overdischarge detection voltage from 2.00V to 3.00V ±50mV, and discharge overcurrent detection across a range of 0.003V to 0.100V, with detection voltages varying by model series. The IC’s low current consumption, with a maximum of 4.0µA during operation and 50nA during power-down, helps minimize power loss in the system.

The S-19161A/B is packaged in a compact SOT-23-6 form factor, measuring 2.9×2.8×1.35mm, making it suitable for space-constrained automotive and industrial applications. It is particularly well-suited for lithium-ion and lithium polymer rechargeable battery packs, as well as automotive devices like e-Call systems, TCUs, and backup power systems.