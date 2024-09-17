IC monitors battery current every eight microseconds

NXP Semiconductors has announced the NXP Semiconductors has announced the MC33777 , a battery junction box integrated circuit (IC) that combines sense, think, and act capabilities for battery management systems. The MC33777 integrates pack-level functions into a single device, which differs from conventional solutions that use multiple discrete components, external actuators, and processing support.

The MC33777 IC monitors battery current and slope every eight microseconds to protect high-voltage batteries from overcurrent. It can detect and respond to configurable events without waiting for specific current thresholds to be exceeded. The IC’s fuse-emulation technology allows for the removal of melting fuses from the system, which are typically used in electric vehicles to disconnect power in case of an overload.

Jesus Ruiz Sevillano, Director of Product Marketing BMS at NXP, states that the MC33777 can provide faster, safer, and more cost-effective management solutions for high-voltage battery packs in electric vehicles.

For manufacturers, the MC33777 IC reduces component count by up to 80%, which can lead to decreased PCB space requirements and reduced software development efforts due to hardware implementations. This integration may help accelerate design cycles and reduce time-to-market for new electric vehicle models.

The MC33777’s faster reaction times aim to enhance safety features, such as reducing the risk of electric shocks to passengers in the event of a crash. The IC’s measurements may also contribute to an extended driving range between charges.

The MC33777 battery junction box IC is part of NXP’s Electrification system solution portfolio, which includes battery cell controllers, battery gateway ICs, and production-grade software and safety documentation. The MC33777 device family will be presented at Electronica 2024.