IC operates from 3 V battery supply with resonant capacitor charging and laser diode firing on single chip

Silanna Semiconductor announced the release of the Silanna Semiconductor announced the release of the SL2002 , the second breakthrough product in its FirePower family of laser driver ICs.

The SL2002 has been optimized for low-voltage operation in small-form-factor systems, enabling powerful laser performance from a standard 3V battery supply. In doing so, the SL2002 sets a new standard in performance, integration, and efficiency.

The laser driver IC has been purpose-built to enable the creation of compact and low-cost battery-powered range-finding and measurement systems. This includes portable 3D mapping, sports rangefinders, scopes, and industrial sensors.

The FirePower series is the industry’s first to combine resonant capacitor charging and high-current laser diode firing on a single chip. This innovation eliminates the need for external discrete components, significantly reduces PCB footprint, and simplifies system design. It additionally cuts BOM costs and minimizes power losses.

Housed in a compact 14-pin, 3.5 mm² WLCSP package, the SL2002 is able to generate light pulses exceeding 1,000W peak power. Additionally, it delivers a Vin-to-laser efficiency of 86% – this is a 73% improvement on traditional architectures, which typically offer efficiencies of 50% or less.

The SL2002 is now available in sample quantities and as part of a complete evaluation kit to support rapid design and development.

Silanna will be in Munich for the The Laser World of Photonics 2025 Exhibition, which takes place from June 24 to 27.