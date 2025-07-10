ID key S USB features 100 MHz CPU with 800 kB memory

Infineon Technologies AG is expanding its offering for universal serial bus (USB) tokens, dongles, security keys, and other hardware authenticators with the introduction of the new Infineon ID Key family. The newest member, the ID Key S USB, is a highly secured and versatile product designed for a wide range of USB- and USB/NFC-token devices and applications. It combines the security, performance, and reliability of the Infineon SLC38 security controller with a USB bridge controller in one single package. It is a unique system-in-package solution that enables high flexibility and simplifies complex application deployments while reducing the bill of materials and related costs. Certified to the highest security levels, it supports a range of use cases, including certificate-based authentication, Fast Identity Online (FIDO) authentication with device-bound passkeys, digital signatures, encryption, access control, software protection, and cryptocurrency hardware wallets.

The ID Key S USB offers a range of key features that support its secure and versatile design, boasting a comprehensive array of features. Its high-performance capabilities are driven by a 32-bit CPU clocked at 100 MHz and a large 24 kB RAM, enabling ultra-fast and secured execution of applications and delivering excellent operating system performance for a wide range of use cases. The device also offers sufficient memory, with non-volatile memory sizes of up to 800 kB providing ample storage for large amounts of data, cryptographic keys, software, and multiple applications. Furthermore, the ID Key S USB has achieved the highest security levels, with certification to CC EAL 6+ (high) and compliance with FIPS 140-3 hardware requirements, allowing customers to apply for FIPS 140-3 certification for their product. The ID Key S USB features a compact footprint of 4 x 4 x 0.85 mm, making it ideal for integration into space-critical token devices.

The Infineon ID Key S USB is now available for early access customers.