IDE handles Apple M1 ARM-based SoC work

SEGGER announces its Embedded Studio build for the newly released Apple M1, Apple’s first ARM-based system-on-chip (SoC) designed specifically for Mac. Embedded Studio is SEGGER’s cross-platform Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for ARM/Cortex and RISC-V.

While the ARM-based M1 can execute applications for Intel x86-based CPUs using Apple’s Rosetta 2 translator, applications built specifically for the M1 core execute much faster and use less power.

To fully utilize the speed and performance potential of a natively compiled application, SEGGER created a build of Embedded Studio for M1. There are now two macOS packages available for download – one for the Intel x86-64 and one for the Apple M1.

For a first-hand report on Embedded Studio on M1, please see the following blog post: https://blog.segger.com/segger-embedded-studio-on-apple-m1-and-intel-i7/