IDE offers pushbutton approach to edge AI development

Cartesiam announced the availability of NanoEdge AI Studio V2, the first integrated development environment (IDE) that simplifies the creation of machine learning, inference, and now classification libraries for direct implementation on Arm Cortex-M microcontrollers (MCUs).

Thousands of commercially available industrial IoT (IIoT) embedded devices are already in production with NanoEdge AI Studio V1 for anomaly detection. With the addition of classification libraries to NanoEdge AI Studio V2, developers can now more easily go beyond anomaly detection to qualify problems directly in endpoints.

Key Features of NanoEdge AI Studio V2 include: A superior approach to anomaly detection and classification — because the model is trained in the microcontroller, anomaly detection wakes up the classifier for characterization, telling the system exactly what’s wrong, not just that there’s a generic problem — giving users the intelligence needed to make more informed decisions; Data science expertise, signal processing, and machine learning skills not needed — unlike competitive AI software solutions running in the cloud — which require the expertise of data scientists and signal processing engineers — the IDE is an intuitive desktop tool that lets embedded developers focus on solving business problems rather than on selecting algorithms; Optimized for Arm Cortex-M MCUs, the industry’s most widely used embedded microcontrollers; Low RAM footprint — consumes as little as 4Kb RAM in a typical configuration, making it ideal for resource-constrained devices; Rapid learning at the edge — performs iterative learning in 30msecs in an Arm Cortex-M4 80Mhz to deliver intelligence quickly

Growing collaboration with Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions GmbH validates Cartesiam’s approach to edge AI embedded development.

Cartesiam also announced today Use Case Explorer at data.cartesiam.ai, a new web-based platform. Users can download real datasets and try the NanoEdge AI Studio IDE on representative use cases, such as ventilator obstruction detection, breast cancer detection, vacuum-bag volume detection, and others. Cartesiam will continuously enhance the portal with additional datasets.

NanoEdge AI Studio V.2 is available starting today and can also be downloaded as a trial version from the Cartesiam website.