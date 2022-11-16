IDE supports Red Pitaya testing instrumentation

MikroElektronika announced full support for Red Pitaya, sometimes referred to as the ‘Swiss army penknife for engineers’, within version 2.3.0 of NECTO Studio IDE, MIKROE’s complete, cross-platform software development environment. Red Pitaya enables design engineers to replace bulky and expensive lab instruments with a single compact, open-source platform. More, In combination with NECTO Studio and Planet Debug, Red Pitaya enables engineers to view and analyze real-time signals on remote boards.

NECTO Studio 2.3.0 is a complete, cross-platform software development kit for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform does not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

Engineers can also use NECTO Studio 2.0 to run Planet Debug, the industry’s first hardware-as-a-service platform which enables designers to develop and debug embedded systems remotely without investing in hardware. For just $4/day, designers can reserve time on a remote Planet Debug station configured to their requirements, and develop and debug their own applications code remotely through NECTO Studio without having to source the hardware, wait for it to arrive, and install and configure each element.