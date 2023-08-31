IEEE EMC Symposium 2023: Presentations

Continue to Site

Long known for its academic papers and presentations, the EMC+SIPI Symposium in 2023 featured more practical tutorials and workshops than ever before. See photos from the technical sessions and workshops.

The annual IEEE Symposium on EMC and SI/PI was held in Grand Rapids, Michigan July 30 through August 4. The good news: the symposium attendance was back to pre-COVID level of about 1,300. While the event has always been a venue for academic paper presentations, additional good news was the continued emphasis and expansion on practical workshops, tutorials and live demonstrations for working engineers and product designers.

The event was held in the DeVos Place Convention Center (Figure 1) in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. adjacent to the picturesque Grand River, across from the campus of the Grand Valley State University, a center of excellence for EMC education.

While it was nearly impossible to cover all the presentations, I’ll try to hit the highlights. The major focus was certainly on electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), but there were special workshops on automotive, machine learning, signal and power integrity and military/aerospace.

The IEEE Symposium on EMC and SI/PI has become one of the largest EMC-related symposia in the world and this year has attracted many more international attendees. Part 2 will describe highlights from the exhibit hall.

Figure 1. The event was held at the DeVos Place Convention Center.
IEEE EMC 2023
Figure 2. Keith Frazier, from Ford, reviewing the updated automotive EMC standards.

A new presentation concept this year was a short course on SI/PI by John Golding. The annual “EMC Basics” workshop has been renamed as the Henry W. Ott [1936 – 2021] Fundamentals of EMC and taught by a panel of experts in their fields. This was hosted by my friend and colleague, Professor Arturo Mediano, from Spain (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Professor Arturo Mediano hosted the day-long Henry W. Ott Fundamentals of EMC series of presentations covering a host of design and test topics by renowned experts in their fields.

One very popular part of the event was the “EMC Experiments” sessions held in the exhibit hall. These were a series of presentations with live demos showing various EMC concepts in practice. Figures 4 through 8 highlight the sessions.

Figure 4. Lorandt Foelkel, senior applications engineer with Würth Elektronik, demonstrated how energy harvesting from vibration, heat, solar or RF fields can power sensors and other low-power remote or body-worn devices.
Figure 5. Professor Bogdan Adamczyk of Grand Valley State University discussed the impact of decoupling capacitors and trace length on signal integrity in CMOS inverter circuits. Dr. Adamczyk will be publishing a new book in early 2024 based on his lectures and will include lab experiments with full design details and bill of materials for each chapter.
Figure 6. John McCloskey, chief EMC engineer at Goddard Space Flight Center discusses how to measure the shielding effectiveness and termination techniques of cables. John served as the chief EMC engineer for the James Webb Space Telescope.
Figure 7. EMC consultant Patrick André had an overflow crowd listening to his explanation of common mode currents and why applying ferrite chokes can sometimes increase the current flow in wires.
Figure 8. Following his presentation, Victor Martinez, applications engineer with Würth Elektronik, shows Omali Raja the measurement techniques he uses to evaluate RFID shields.

 

